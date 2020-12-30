Puss' and Pup's cake: not a promising way to do physics

Josef Čapek (1887-1945) was a visual artist and the older brother of Karel Čapek, an essential playwright in the interwar Czechoslovakia. In 1920, Karel also wrote the play R.U.R. which introduced the word "robot" to the world. Well, that word was actually invented by Josef, the brother-painter. Aside from some paintings, Josef is also known for the 1929 series "Adventures of Puss and Pup" stories for kids.



After the 1938 annexation of Sudetenland by Germany, Karel was driven by some nasty pro-German trolls to pneumonia and death on December 25th (what a date to die). Josef's life continued for some time. Scholars may add places like Stanford, Yale, Princeton, and Harvard to their CV. Our German friends have exploited Josef's skills, too, so between 1939 and 1945, he added the following places to his CV: Dachau, Buchenwald, Sachsenhausen, and Bergen-Belsen. Do you have a similarly impressive CV? ;-) He was working as a sign painter (creating nice pedigrees for the Nazi apparatchiks), a painter of walls in these concentration camps, and died in the last one when an epidemic of typhus exploded there. Mortality of untreated typhus is between 10-60 percent but the Germans worried less than now they worry about Covid-19 which has below 0.2 percent.







But let me return to Josef's stories for children. They are about a cat and a dog who live together and do many things. The most famous story might be "How They Baked a Cake".







The 1951 cartoon (Czechoslovakia was already an industrial animation superpower) is almost 9-minute-long. But because many TRF readers are clever kids or adults above 80 years of age, I can give you a 30-second summary. To celebrate the puppy's name day, they decided to make a cake. They added everything they liked: vinegar, goose head, bones, sausages, chocolate, stinky cheese, cabbage.... What a nice cake. An evil black dog felt the unusual smell and ate the Pup's cake. He almost died – because Josef Čapek was a greater humanist than his German employees.







OK, this is just an innocent story but it carries a message:

Sometimes less is more. You won't get a good thing by mixing and combining too many desirable ingredients.

The number of things that you should demand your theory to quickly predict, explain, and calculate shouldn't be too high, either.

The guy who wants too much, risks losing absolutely everything. The guy who wants too little from life, might not get anything at all.

Your theory must predict things (and sometimes everything) precisely right away, otherwise it's no science. Your ambitions and expectations must be maximized or infinite.