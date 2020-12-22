The master of overfitting

Robbert Dijkgraaf and the end of pure science OK, Albert Einstein found most of his deep ideas in Ulm, Bern, Zurich, Prague, and Berlin, but most people associate him with Princeton, New...

The 2020 Nobel talks and the fate of singularities A few days ago, Roger Penrose and two less famous co-recipients gave the 2020 Nobel Prize lecture. The Nobel Prize is a relatively famo...

On the departure of an AI ethics researcher from Google Synchlavier has told us about the removal of Timnit Gebru ( Wikipedia , Heavy.com , Twitter ) from Google's AI ethics research team: ...

Celestial sphere and the anti-Wilsonian paradigm In the mid 1990s, Andrew Strominger and Joe Polchinski would explain their \(p\)-branes and D-branes to each other during the lunches in San...

A childish topological TOE of mine and what made it unwise When I achieved some real, important enough realizations about physics, like matrix string theory, I was happy but I slept well. Things sudd...

Optionally mandatory vaccines and conspiracy theories Like most of my compatriots, I surely plan to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination as long as it is possible. All experts seem to agree that the a...

Boson sampling vs silly quantum computer skeptics You've heard about quantum computers, right? Last year, Google achieved the quantum supremacy for the first time – performing a calcula...

WSJ shows a trace of a spine while dealing with a fake doctor Leftists are defined as the pests that are ruining and poisoning mankind by inserting and claiming "equality" everywhere – by deny...

Why do many professors suffer from TDS It's the defense of a group think and collective interests Vít Bláha sent me an interesting essay by Philip Patrick, a lecturer in Tok...