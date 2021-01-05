Belorusian Covid death data are self-evidently rigged

They may be still doing great with Covid but the data can't be right in their entirety



According to the tables and maps, Lukashenko's Belarus – which has wisely avoided Covid restrictions, both at the level of government orders and the personal behavior of most people – only has 15 Covid deaths per 100,000 people now while e.g. Czechia has 115 deaths per 100,000 people (about 7.7 times higher than Belarus).







It would be a great argument for the Belorusian approach. Too bad, I don't really believe their data now. Look at their national statistics page and find the chart of the daily deaths. Like other Belorusian charts, it's unusually smooth and stable. Can these daily numbers occur by chance? The answer is a resounding No.







Look at the chart:







Well, even by eyeballing, it's unnaturally smooth. It seems that the creator of this dataset has believed that for long months, the daily numbers may be changing \(\pm 1\) on every single day and it's enough of a variability for his dataset to be natural. ;-) I will show you the calculation that my intuition was damn correct and this tiny variability is impossible in practice.







The chart looks almost piecewise constant in many intervals – and each such interval could be used as a source of an additional argument of the type that you will see (additional arguments would arise from the chart of the number of cases). But it's enough to pick the recent deaths per day between November 15th, 2020 and January 4th, 2021. What's remarkable is that in each of these 52 days, the number of daily deaths was between 7 and 10. If you have worked with similar statistical data, you must know that it's just impossible. What is the probability?



Well, first, all (apparently?) legitimate national data show vastly greater variations, even "waves" on the graphs. You can't really sustain that "average expected number of deaths per day" to be this stable for 52 days. But let's assume that by some stabilization, this was achieved. However, what can't be achieved is the elimination of the statistical noise.



What can we assume about the underlying dynamics to get as uniform daily death data as possible? We must assume that it is a Poisson point process (one chooses a number of deaths and their moments are randomly, uniformly distributed over the interval of time, independently of all the other deaths) which leads to the Poisson distribution for the number of deaths per day. Because we want to fit the possible numbers of daily deaths 7,8,9,10 into our model, we will assume that we deal with a Poisson process with\[ \lambda = \frac{7+8+9+10}{4} = 8.5 \] which is the average number of deaths per day. With this underlying process, the probability that for a given random day, the number of deaths is actually \(k\in\ZZ\) is equal to\[ \frac{\lambda^k e^{-\lambda}}{k!}, \] the probability mass function. Here are the probabilities for \(k=0\) up to \(k=15\). The Wolfram Mathematica command and the output is

lambda = 8.5; a = Table[lambda^k*Exp[-lambda]/Factorial[k], {k, 0, 15}] {0.000203468, 0.00172948, 0.00735029, 0.0208258, 0.0442549, 0.0752333, 0.106581, 0.129419, 0.137508, 0.129869, 0.110388, 0.0853001, 0.0604209, 0.039506, 0.0239858, 0.0135919}

Total[a[[7 + 1 ;; 10 + 1]]] 0.507184

