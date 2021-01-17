Satoshi's (?) Tulip Trust is moving and I found a cool message

My confidence that Craig Wright is the creator of the Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, is comparable just to 50%. Sometimes it's higher, sometimes it's lower. But some entertaining and potentially exciting events occurred in recent days.



One year and three days ago, Craig Wright claimed to have received the private key from the "Tulip Trust" where over 1 million Bitcoin (currently worth over $35 billion) were hidden. He submitted a list of 16,405 public keys (Bitcoin wallets) where the wealth is supposed to be hiding to the courts. The addresses may be random addresses mined in the first years of the Bitcoin; but they may be addresses genuinely mined by Satoshi Nakamoto who may be Craig Wright (with or without Dave Kleiman or someone else).



Three days ago (exactly 1 year after Wright allegedly got his private keys), the first BTC 50 wallet obtained from an early block has moved:

1Lets1xxxx1use1xxxxxxxxxxxy2EaMkJ 0.00000547 BTC

1fuLL1xxxx1power1xxxxxxxxxxzatvCK 0.00000547 BTC

1of1xxxxx1anonymity1xxxxxxxz9JzFN 0.00000547 BTC

1See1xxxx1memo1xxxxxxxxxxxxxBuhPF 0.00000547 BTC

1dot1xxxxx1sv1xxxxxxxxxxxxxwYqEEt 0.00000547 BTC

1topic1xxx1hmwyda1xxxxxxxxxvo8wMn 0.00000547 BTC

1xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxy1kmdGr 0.00000547 BTC

Let's use full power of anonymity. See memo dot sv topic hmwyda