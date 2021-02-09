Fat tails of sub-freezing temperatures

For a decade, since the freezing winters 2008-2011 or so, the chilly weather and deep snow has been relatively rare in Czechia – e.g. here in Pilsen. Well, it's different now. After the safely above-the-normal rainy weather 2020 that ended the ludicrous fearmongering about the once-in-500-years drought (see the maps at Interdrought.cz; even one meter of soil is saturated with water almost everywhere now), we also enjoy a standard old-fashioned white winter.







People are cross-country skiing in Pilsen and downtown Prague. Yes, the links offer you skiers on the Charles Bridge, Old Town Square (this photo of the mayor of Prague over there is pretty cool, indeed), and kids bobsleding near the Prague Castle (the minister of interior claims that the Petřín Slopes aren't slopes and cops may collect up to $500, oh, really? I hope they won't try to fine Borat.).







The Weather Underground is forecasting –17 °C for Thursday morning. The records for Pilsen say that we have seen –25 °C and +22 °C as the ultimate records in February while the average low and high, –4.6 and +2.1 °C, are approximately symmetrically placed around the daily mean –1.3 °C.



The apparent year-to-year cooling obviously cannot be attributed to CO2. The concentration is some 1.0-2.5 ppm higher than one year ago, when the Covid hysteria was getting started. So not only the CO2 failed to drop significantly. It didn't drop at all. In fact, its year-to-year increase is just slightly smaller than what it was in recent years (you would need the 2020 lockdown times 5 to stop the growth of CO2, imagine the impact on our lives). Still, I find it rather likely that the cooler Czech winter 2020-2021 could be largely man-made. The snow is whiter and more reflective and it could be due to the drop of the actual, dirty pollution. I am not terribly certain about that attribution.



Well, I also think that the ongoing La Niňa episode which is strongest since the 2010-2011 winter (ten years ago) must also be responsible for many apparent "cooling events" although Czechia is surely not a place that is expected to be directly affected by El Niňos and La Niňas. (Sorry for the Czech Spanish accents, I agreed with the Spanish king that our letters are equivalent to the Spanish ones. The Czech letter Ň was also introduced by Mr John Huss, a heretic burned at stake in 1415, and the Spanish Inquisition surely loves this victim of their fellow German murderers now LOL!)







An asymmetry that isn't discussed too often is the following: it seems that the climate finds it much more likely to drop to heavily sub-freezing (subzero in Celsius degrees) temperatures. The lowest temperature recorded on Earth was –89.2 °C in the Vostok area, Antarctica, which is controlled by the Russians and used for the ice cores etc. It was in 1983 and the thermometers really measured the air. Satellites determined the temperature of surface ice to be –93.2 °C at some mountains in Antarctica, in 2010. The surface ice temperature aren't quite the same as that of the nearby ice but you may see that they got comparably low.



Minus ninety degrees is a fudging chilly weather. The average temperature on Earth is some +15 °C so this record is an impressive 105 °C below the "overall spacetime average". On the other hand, the highest temperature recorded on Earth was 56.7 °C, near Death Valley in Eastern California. People are constantly brainwashed by the global warming fantasies so they would guess that this record must be a recent event. Well, it happened in 1913. The recent records are the cool ones, the hot ones are ancient. At any rate, 56.7 °C is just some 40 °C above the "overall spacetime average" temperature on Earth and 40 is much less than 105.



You can easily "feel" that a proper winter becomes self-confident when it arrives. Suddenly, the snow is unlikely to melt for many days (the Pilsner snow of the recent decade was pretty much a rare fluctuation that is expected to disappear soon!) and the temperature's getting below –15 °C seems easy and rather likely. The precise attribution of this fact, if you believe that it is a fact, may be subtle but I think that the most obvious reason is the heat capacity of water and ice. Liquid water happens to have the highest heat capacity among all ordinary enough substances but ice doesn't quite copy it:

WATER HEAT CAPACITY: 4,020 J/kg/°C

ICE HEAT CAPACITY: 2,040 J/kg/°C

MELTING OF ICE: 334,000 J/kg

VAPORIZATION OF WATER: 2,260,000 J/kg