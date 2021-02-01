Shortsellers are neither evil nor mathematically impossible

And if you weren't a brainwashed imbecile, you would occasionally be a shortseller, too







The GameStop mania is a religious movement involving millions of staggering and overwhelmingly young idiots who believe that



* shortsellers are extremely evil and to fight them, you have to sacrifice everything

* they are doing something that doesn't even mathematically make sense

* by panic buying a shorted stock for a price that is overstated by a factor of 10-1,000, all the participants are going to make astronomical profits



This kind of stupidity just leaves me utterly speechless (by the way, I am instantly banning every commenter who shows any inclination to believe either of these amazing propositions because interactions with creatures who are this dumb simply terrify me and I won't allow the comment sections to become unfiltered cesspools).



The situation is probably even worse than it seems. According to a Harvard College Consulting Group research, 31% of U.S. "investors" below 24 want to make a "quick cash" (I immediately imagine the "lawyer" from Idiocracy who said that he liked money) and about the same percentage (around 30%) use Reddit as a recommendation what to do. The number of registered users of WallStreetBets sub-Reddit grew from 3 million to 7.7 million in a week but a much larger number of people follow the forum without any registration.







Great. So what is going on with GameStop Corp (GME)? It is an unspectacular corporation (with shops where you can buy PC games on increasingly outdated media) with 69,746,960 shares outstanding. I will call the number 70 million, it will clearly change absolutely nothing. The stock price was decreasing from $30 in 2016 to $4 or so during the bottoms of 2019 and 2020 and then it had a tendency to grow towards $20 at the end of 2020.



What is the right price you should pay or get for a stock? This is the question that every sane investor is trying to carefully answer. He is generally buying the stock that costs less than the fair or sustainable price; and selling when the current market price is (much) higher than that. This is how he makes a profit if he is right.







In healthy conditions, the investors collectively drive a stock price to a number that rarely changes by 10% – the precision of their hard work is typically better than 10% although this precision is often shown not to be an actual "accuracy". But 10% is a big deal. This company has some $500 million in cash (if you divide it by 70 million, you get $7 per stock) and produces some $60 million in profits per year (almost $1 per stock). You may imagine that the company is worth the cash plus the profits per 10 years. At any rate, you will get something in the interval $5-$20. When the stock was worth almost $20, a shortseller decided that it was already overvalued, so they shorted it. The text below will also explain what this verb means.



At any rate, the high-precision trading has been totally liquidated for this stock because a horde of millions of mindlessly objedient, brain-dead "investors" controlled by the puppet masters at Reddit has arrived to (mostly) Robinhood and started to panic buy GameStop at any price, and drove the price to over $300 per stock (the stock price already reached almost $480, too; there have been clear day-long cycles that an intelligent trader could derive a profit from). Some shortsellers that made bets on the decline of the price registered multi-billion losses, some of them could have locked the losses (larger losses than the profits they were planning to make because the stock price could have only decreased by $20 but it grew by over $300). But the shortsellers as a whole obviously aren't losing anything and won't lose this battle – assuming that the basic laws will be respected.



How shortselling works



As I said, GameStop has 70 million shares outstanding. It means that each stock represents 1/70,000,000 of the company. You may get the corresponding fraction of the profits in the form of dividends – those were about $0.38 per stock per year. If you can multiply by 70 million, you will be able to calculate that $26.6 million were paid in dividends in each of those years.



A regular, long investor may have 1,000 GME stocks. His broker app is showing him that they are worth about $325,000 now (because one stock is $325). That's a big increase from a few thousand which is what he paid for those stocks if he bought early (most investors didn't because most owners of GME already bought in recent days). OK, one person with a positive number of stocks may sell the stocks to another person who has a non-negative number of stocks and some of the people, including the brain-dead sheep, understand the positive integers.



But none of them understands negative integers. In recent years, schools no longer taught any real mathematics (or any subject with substance); instead, they are making sure that the "students" grow into brainless sheep parroting outrageous and silly lies about the discrimination of minorities, climate change, and similar toxic garbage. Those who still understand the negative numbers know that there is absolutely nothing mathematically strange about negative numbers of stocks and shortselling and those are actually crucial ingredients of healthy and effective modern markets.



How a shortseller is created? Imagine that there were no shortsellers when GME was worth $20. The first soon-to-be shortseller came to a trading platform, placed $1 million dollars over there (that was the initial value of his holdings at the platform), and bought a small number of (positive) stocks (OK, I will assume that he didn't have any other stocks, to make it simpler). But he also sold 1,000 GME stocks. How could he have sold 1,000 stocks if he hadn't have any? Well, easily. He just went from "0" to "0 minus 1,000" stocks which means that he ended with "-1,000 stocks". Is it a problem for you?



If it is a problem for you, it is just your severe mental limitation, not a problem in mathematics, because all the formulae continue to work perfectly. Like their positive friends, negative numbers may be added, subtracted, multiplied, and divided, and the distributive and similar laws continue to hold! ;-) He had to pay minus $20,000 for those minus 1,000 stocks – which means that he actually ended up with $1,020,000 in cash, more than what he started with. But he also owns those minus 1,000 GME stocks – which means that he owes 1,000 stocks to someone (who will remain anonymous). If he wants to leave the trading platform, he has to liquidate all these positions i.e. turn all stocks (including negative ones) to cash. So he has to buy the stocks back to return from negative numbers to zero. But now, his trading app shows

Your holdings:

minus 1,000 GME stocks; worth –$20,000

$1,020,000 in cash Total: $1,000,000

Your holdings:

minus 1,000 GME stocks; worth –$325,000

$1,020,000 in cash Total: $695,000