Why civilization owes everything to capitalism: a lesson of a new subject

I spent about five more hours on the phone with someone whom I understand rather well. But when I heard that all the landlords are parasites, all rents are excessive, and people have the human right in live in their real estate, well, I saw that the understanding has some limits.



It seems to me that schools should be teaching some kind of economic and financial literacy – and especially the basics of capitalism, what it means, and why it statistically directs mankind in the optimum direction. Such a subject could be combined with history.







Schoolkids should be explained that our whole Universe was in a hot dense state, then nearly 14 billion years expansion started, wait. The Earth began to cool... OK, species competed, evolved, and there were humans. Climate kept on changing, and the Pleistocene started (with its occasional ice ages) 2.6 million years ago. The Holocene began 11,700 years ago, after the last glacial period.







Suddenly the annoying, one-mile-thick ice sheets disappeared from the Old Continent and Europe was made great again... OK, none of these things are the point of the "capitalist subject" I want to discuss. What I really want to start with is the civilization. The Wikipedia page gives some definition but I would choose a crisper one:

A civilization is a conglomerate of lives of humans that live together who occasionally create things and values that continue to live after the creators die.

the definition of a civilization is enough to see that civilizations need to respect the ownership rights and the inheritance.