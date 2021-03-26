Erdoğan's alternative "science" on interest rates





The Turkish economy has displayed some high, 15% or so inflation rate. It would be unacceptable in almost all standard Western countries (and some others). In November, when the U.S. dollar was already worth some 8.40 Turkish liras (see USD-TRY charts), the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed a respected hawk Naci Ağdal to the central bank who has apparently tamed the inflation when he raised the interest rates from 10% to 19%. The lira appreciated up to 5.95 per dollar in mid February 2021.



However, one week ago, the dissatisfied president fired him and replaced him with an unknown dove and the lira instantly went from 7.2 to 8.0 (now) per dollar. What is remarkable is the the president's maneuvers are built on his "science" whose basic tenets are

The interests are the root of all evil. High interest rates also cause high inflation.

the inflation will increase the price of products so the lender will be able to buy "less products" when the money is returned, so this should be compensated the lender faces the risk that the borrower will go bankrupt or die or become a criminal-aßhole-robber and won't return the money, so this has to be compensated by some higher returns in the case that the loan is repaid even if the inflation were zero and the risk of failure were zero, the lender gives up the opportunity to use the money earlier while the borrower gains it, and this difference (it's better to be rich already now than in the future) is imprinted to the discount rates