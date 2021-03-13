Marc Morano: Green Fraud

Marc Morano runs ClimateDepot.com but I actually believe that it is just a small fraction of his amazing activities against the climate hysteria and its political consequences. I have previously enjoyed Climate Hustle 1 as well as Climate Hustle 2, professionally made, highly entertaining, and insightful movies. He has previously published The non-PC guide to AGW.



I was happy to read his new book that you should pre-order and that will be out on March 23rd, Green Fraud, and I am proud to be cited at about 5 distinct pages (not counting the notes) and to be among some three dozens of the people who are being thanked to. Why? Because Morano really is the world's #1 consequential climate skeptic from many perspectives, a point that is elaborated upon in Chapter 1.



Before you get to that chapter, you see that this book has been praised by heavyweights such as Sean Hannity, Will Happer, and the late Rush Limbaugh (plus Levin, Inhofe, Bozell). Later, you may read quite some entertaining praise from other sources – and feel the immense respect that is hiding in the colorful criticisms by his well-known foes. During the years, we have also seen quite some death threats that he got from global warming fanatics (or one of them with dozens of identities?). But that doesn't quite exhaust the diversity of the viewpoints on Morano as a man who excites others. I've seen numerous climate alarmists who were terrified of Morano because he's such a nice beloved uncle on TV. Even in Russia, kids "no longer want Pikachu, the want Morano" (ribionki Pikachu nye khochu, ribionki khochu Marca Morano). And he just sounds extraordinarily calm and organized yet humane.







By now, there are many books on the bookshelves that are arguing against the climate apocalyptic movement. This book chose the Green New Deal as the main focus. As the subtitle says, this proposed U.S. bill is worse than you think.



So everything is formulated in such a way that you are expected to assume that all of the information is something that makes you understand the Green New Deal. In reality, the book obviously covers many more ideas and events – old and recent ones. I am not quite certain whether the Green New Deal is as central as Morano makes it sound. It's a particular proposal presented by a bartender who appears on the cover of the book and who was even hired by the U.S. Congress even though she self-evidently doesn't have any professional abilities to manage a country. Is she central as well? Can't she just return to the beer in a month? She's been a sensation and even this silly Green New Deal has been praised and joined or half-joined by many, some nutty people and some people who try to keep a less nutty image than the very dumb bartender.



But hasn't the hype about this particular proposal peaked?







At any rate, there is quite some interesting stuff in the book – and lots of carefully sourced quotes. The modest index has 6 pages but the notes at the end of the book cover unbelievable 87 pages. So you can really find out where various pieces of information and quotes came from. He is amazing in this stuff and I actually believe that he really remembers many of these things, too. I wouldn't have the patience or memory for this many quotes – and energy to write this many quotation marks. But in this context, it is probably appropriate. A heavily politicized issue such as the climate worries unavoidably brings many "he said she said" arguments and it's great when someone on our side has mastered the quotes this well.



In Chapter 1, you are introduced to the game and the role played by Morano. The first chapter is largely about him, his books, interactions with well-known politicians and pseudoscientists, videos with tens of millions of views, his 10 appearances on Fox News, and many other things.



Chapter 2 notices that the justification is somewhat new but remarkably enough, all the proposed cures are the same as the proposed cures for global cooling, overpopulation, and all other fabricated problems since the times of Malthus and Marx. A bigger government, de-growth and deindustrialization, global and concentrated power, redistribution of wealth, limits on people's consumption and assets ... and many more characteristically left-wing political causes (plus some dangerous geoengineering proposals that are remarkably similar for global cooling and for global warming). This second chapter also compares the GND with its original namesake, The New Deal of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. That one also enlarged the government and was designed to end a crisis (a real crisis in that case), the Great Depression. But did it? Morano mostly argues that it didn't. But the Green New Deal is worse than the policies of FDR and it is rather self-evident that the GND can't even be hypothesized to help the people.



We might say that Chapter 3 is the old-fashioned sketch of the natural scientific foundations of the climate change issue. We learn why it is not a problem, why many other drivers surely affect the climate in ways that are at least comparable to the greenhouse effect from the extra CO2, why the natural catastrophes aren't growing, why billions of people aren't starving as some sensationalist pundits have expected, and so on. There are lots of very relevant quotes taken both from sensible scientists and other prominent participants in the climate change debate as well as from the climate alarmists. There are also some data taken from very official sources.



In Chapter 4, some details about the Green New Deal are presented. Many quotes are listed to show that lots of the people in the global warming movement, including the most powerful ones, actually want to ban petrol cars or all private cars or cars ownership; family houses; suburbs; eating of meat; and maybe also eating of sweet stuff and drinking alcoholic beverages, among many other seemingly ordinary things. Various politicians (including Biden) and institutions had to make a U-turn once or twice because it is very clear that most Americans are still terrified by such brutal interventions into the people's lives. But the desire to screw things badly is there.



Chapter 5 is dedicated to a similar Green New Deal for Europe. The name of our EU-wide project was deliberately plagiarized from the dumb bartender but even the plagiarized insane project is supposed to be enough as a "proof of important work" done by the formally most powerful European Union politician, Mrs von Leyen. (Around 2021, to copy a stupid pseudoscientific political rant by a New York bartender is enough for a lady to become the master of the Old Continent – and, at the same moment, to whine that women don't get good enough jobs for their contributions. It's just incredible.) The insanities are similar and they are already being brought to reality. Environmental benefits are non-existent, of course. Trump's America still managed to reduce emissions more than the EU did. American readers of Morano's book will typically think of Europe as a bad example. It is a continent with the tradition of socialist or suicidal policies and stagnation. And it's true, we are mostly Eurotrash. But don't fool yourselves, dear Yankees. America is capable of bringing many things on steroids and that includes bad things. I think that the trend of destruction of the society may be much faster in the U.S. than in Europe once it starts; I believe that the climate fanaticism is way more real in the U.S. than in Europe. Your humble correspondent is quoted twice in this chapter.



Perhaps the main point of the book is that the salvation of our blue, not green planet (or the allegedly dangerous carbon dioxide) is just a dishonestly stated excuse. The actual goal is completely different, it is the wishlist of all the left-wing ideologues accumulated in recent decades if not centuries, the planned economy, wealth redistribution, population control, and many things. This point is sketched at many places but Chapter 7 is the first chapter that is primarily dedicated to this assertion. Almost all the key people promoting the climate panic are "watermelons" which means that they are green (environmentalists) on the surface but they are red inside (and it is not the Republican red color, it is the Soviet-style crimson). Many of them are commies who came to pretend to be environmentalists after their pet, the Soviet Union, lost the Cold War. These people want the central economy and most of the other Soviet-style arrangements. And some new ones (identity politics). Many of the key ideologues of the climate propaganda have become so self-confident that they are basically admitting that the climate claims are just a mask to decorate the true underlying goals that are purely political and very radical – starting with the full-blown deconstruction of the capitalist economy. Of course, some folks like the Czech president Klaus have been pointing out this observation – that the true goal is political, not environmental – for decades. Klaus is repeatedly cited by Morano, too.



With quite some details, Chapter 8 discusses the separation between the Green New Deal and its bartender on one side; and various green or Democratic folks including Feinstein, Pelosi, and Hansen, who were critical of the plan, to one extent or another, on the other side. Marc Morano calls these left-wing critiques of the GND unexpected. Well, expectations are subjective. These disagreements aren't really unexpected for me. It's still true that the "democratic socialist" (Marxist pig with a lipstick) bartender belongs to an extreme fringe – even relatively to the people like Feinstein, Pelosi, and Hansen whom we have called extreme many times in the past. But they weren't quite "maximally extreme". I think it is obvious that the bartender is another league. She's about as extreme and dumb as the psychiatrically ill Swedish teenager. These two still differ, too. The bartender is far more outspoken than the Swede. The Swede can't really discuss anything slightly new without her puppet masters. The bartender is eager to discuss many things, she can emit lots of sentences, they prove her ability to emit sentences but she also manages to produce and unmask more stupidity than the Swede. But relatively to these two, the "adult" Democrats or James Hansen are basically "nearly reasonable people" in comparison, however unpopular they may be among the Republicans. If I have ever said that those were virtually the same, I only meant it as an exaggerated insult. I think it is very dangerous for us not to distinguish these very different levels of lunacy. Hansen has behaved in extreme ways at some points but I think he is still capable of sitting down and discuss as if he were still a calm physicist who can impartially study the atmosphere of Venus. You can't say such a thing about the younger radical ladies. They are not just radical; they are totally financially illiterate, they have no idea how the world works while Hansen has some idea about it. An important question is who is more powerful within the Democratic Party and similar structures. The bartender has most of the emotions and whining and the momentum that is believed to come with these loud things but is it really enough? Aren't the important decisions still made rather calmly and silently?



How much would the plans cost? That is what Chapter 9 focuses on. The estimates betweeen $50 trillion and $100 trillion, some 2-5 years worth of the U.S. GDP, are actually rather standard and have appeared in numerous mainstream media outlets. These high numbers have been attacked by the more left-wing outlets that found them inconvenient. The benefits wouldn't exist. Even if the global warming were as real as advertised, this action would only delay the effects of global warming by a few years while it would reduce the income of families in a way that effectively erases decades of economic progress. Lots of fiery discussions about the costs and benefits of action and inaction are reviewed here. I am quoted for saying that paying $75 billion for "research of developments of sources better than fossil fuels" can't change the facts about Nature, e.g. the fact that you can't really have a cheaper and equally abundant, safe, and convenient source of energy as fossil fuels. I find this quote of mine important because way too often, it's being suggested that by paying a lot to "research", you can get the predetermined answer "what is a better source of energy" etc., an answer you favor (it was even a point of Geostorm, a sci-fi movie I tried to watch last night but I couldn't finish it because it was atrociously bad; besides other weird things, a "hero" demanded from the U.N. to have a global power and an unlimited amount of money to be paid to the likes of him to change the rules of atmospheric physics in a way he wanted). But that is simply not how science works. Science brings the answers that Nature wants, not answers that you want, and "lots of money" just can't be enough if your desired conclusions are in conflict with the actual scientific truth. This is really true even in applied sciences and technological research because some goals are simply scientifically impossible and wasting tens of billions of dollars (on more) on scientifically impossible research is just wrong. Way too many people seem to think that the money grow on trees and throwing millions, billions, or trillions at an arbitrarily stupid "cause" that was called scientific by someone is a great idea. It's not. Money for things called "science" may be as clearly wasted as the money wasted for anything else.



Chapter 10 brings quite some data about the evolving U.S. energy mix, what is needed, and argues that the Trump deregulation and fracking have been generally positive not only for the U.S. energy independence but even for the health of the environment (and even for the CO2 emissions numbers that avoided the growth similar to Europe's). Morano has accumulated lots of facts and quotes about what is actually needed to keep all the important industries going or thriving, what people have said etc. But a part of the chapter is dedicated, as the headline promises, to the movie The Planet of the Humans through which the co-creator Michael Moore became a heretic among the global warming ideologues. In the movie, it was argued that every known source of renewable energy is pretty much a fraud that leads to the degradation of the environment.



For a year, Covid-19 has been the greatest topic and Chapter 11 investigates its links to the climate hysteria. On one hand, we have often said that the likes of Greta Thunberg were the greatest victims of Covid because a competing, much more justifiable panic (the virus has actually killed 2-3 million people by now, unlike the CO2-powered climate change which has killed zero) conquered the fear and imagination of the folks across the globe. On the other hand, this is really a childish comment because in reality, Covid-19 was a gift from Heaven to all these extreme climate activists. Again, they got what they wanted – the suppression of basic human freedoms and prosperous, meaningful lifestyles – and even if and when the Covid-19 pandemics is over, they may use the lessons that they have trained. And some of these activists are openly celebrating! The lockdowns have been enforced (and they still are, in a majority of Western countries) so why not to repeat them, to save the world from the climate Armageddon? There are actually other proposed relationships between the two crises that are sketched in this chapter. For example, Al Gore has said that fossil fuels were needed for the Covid-19 pandemics, and so on. The number of quotes from influential people who were visibly excited by the lockdown misery (and by the opportunity that this experience may offer for future policymaking) is disturbing, indeed.



Chapter 12 looks at the Greta Thunberg phenomenon. Marc views her and other kids as victims of the morally reprehensible manipulation by adults – well, she is over 18 now as well so I don't really know what is the value of emphasizing that she was previously a "child" because she was almost certain to become an adult even formally and she was de facto a prematurely (and artificially) grown up (albeit permanently immature) woman, anyway. There are many details in this chapter about the genesis of this warrior, her henchmen, sponsors of these activities including Soros, and Morano also gives some space to kids on the other side like Naomi Seibt and Mini AOC (which cutely appeared in Morano's latest film).



In Chapter 13, identity politics and woke activists invade the climate alarmist movement. They are a priori very different "political causes" except that the overlap between these left-wing causes is huge. So a huge part of the climate activists went woke and vice versa. Many of their sentences combining the climate and the woke propaganda are just incoherent rants that only say something about the insanity of the speakers. In some cases, the climate+woke intersectional activists actually try to argue that the white straight men are bad... for the climate, too. Well, the white straight men have invented the steam engine and the petrol and diesel engine as well, among other things. But the users include people of many races and both (or all) genders, and even if most drivers are male, it is useful for the ladies of their lives, too. In the already normalized propaganda, it's being said that the white men are causing the climate catastrophe while the blacks, females etc. are the victims. It never makes much sense and the main effect of these combinations is to emphasize the politically distorted character of the climate apocalyptic movement.



Chapter 14 is dedicated to the apparently emerging new totalitarian regime which seems to transform things quickly and the opposition seems very weak and passive (especially when it comes to the general public). This "toxic politics", as he calls it, comes with censorship, fear, and democracy is being replaced by some perverse form of technocracy. Morano discusses various efforts to criminalize the ideologically inconvenient people and how the Covid-19 exercises made it easier to enforce very inhuman policies.



The final Chapter 15 is about the ultimate achievement of the Left, something like the Paris accord but it will probably not be the Paris accord because that treaty faded away and was always something in between a fraud and a farce. Well, I have always considered it very likely that it would just fade away because it was toothless. But similar things will be tried again. On this website, there is a "Kyoto" category. How many people in 2021 remember or understand that "Kyoto" looked like a nice monicker for climate politics in 2005? The Kyoto protocol was signed in 1997 and went to force in 2005. I think that it's been forgotten as well, and so have been other conferences and so will be the Paris agreement. But "they" will keep on pushing. (As I have said, 87 pages of notes with "coordinates of sources" and a 6-page-long index follow at this point, along with some extra comments on the cover etc.)



I surely recommend you to pre-order and read the book, especially if you think that you depend on the political decisions shaped by the climate arguments. There is a lot to be learned from this new Morano's book, you will be often entertained as well, and you will also find this book to be a great source of arguments and quotes – a fountain that is sourced in a perfectionist way.