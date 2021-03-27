Maximum generality isn't always the same as mathematical depth

After he read my thoughts about the supremacy of physics-like proofs, Mr H. Turtledove (CZ) has exchanged a dozen of interesting e-mails with me that revolved around the importance, depth, mathematical ideas, physical ideas, and their relationships. I have tried to persuade him that the "fundamental depth in theoretical physics or string theory" is an entirely mathematical characteristic which is nevertheless important both in physics and in important mathematics. A mathematical characteristic may be crucial in physics because the laws of physics are constrained primarily (and perhaps only) by mathematics.







One obvious defining trait of mathematical thinking is the tendency to generalize. If you are asked to compute the total area of three yellow triangles and there is an obvious generalization to \(N\) yellow triangles, it is natural for you as a mathematically inclined person to solve the problem for a general \(N\in\ZZ\).



If you are a baby and you know how to generalize an insight to complex numbers, you should do it because that's what babies are all about. Similarly, if you're a schoolkid, you invent an interesting theorem, and you feel it could be generalized to \(D\)-dimensional shapes or cohomology or K-theory classes or derived categories of coherent sheaves, you should establish the generalization because that's what schoolkids normally do. ;-)







The lack of generalizations in mathematics classes is a sign of "non-mathematicians" in charge. Kids who learn too special things (e.g. fractions where the denominators have to be at most six) are not really learning full-blown mathematics. They are memorizing a few isolated factoids. A general integer denominator \(q\) in a fraction \(p/q\) is one "mandatory" way to generalize the concept of fractions. But adults' mathematics often generalizes things much more intensely – it builds several and sometimes dozens of floors of a skyscraper whose majority is incomprehensibly abstract for the laymen. Category theory is normally considered the "extreme outcome" of this desire to generalize mathematical ideas.







But the e-mails have reminded me of the fact that the non-experts' bias may go in the opposite direction, too. Some folks (I guess that I am mostly talking about the laymen but maybe some category theorists will see themselves in the mirror, too) understand that the generalization is a characteristic attribute of mathematics – but they overstate the importance of this trait and assume that it is the recipe for "everything" in mathematics, especially for the importance of the results. These people (I am not sure that Mr Turtledove is an example but I guess he is) believe that when you want to do really great mathematics, you should always generalize the results, drop some assumptions in your theorems, and the success is guaranteed.



Well, I beg to differ. As I wrote in the title, the maximum generality isn't the general recipe for the mathematical depth. Sometimes the pressure to generalize may be useless, unconstructive, pushy, shallow, annoying, and even stupid. One obvious example of these ideas is the mathematical concept of a group. A group \(G\) is a set of elements that can be denoted \(g,h\in G\) – so far I call them elements which is a tautological name because "the things inside any set" are called its elements but we may adopt other names for the elements (numbers, operations, matrices...) – that are equipped with a unary operation "identity" (which chooses a special element); and a binary operation \(f(g,h) = g\cdot h\) (various names and symbols for the operation may exist: addition, multiplication, composition; dot, plus, little circle, diamond...) that obeys associativity. There must also exist an inverse element \(g^{-1}\) for each \(g\). OK, once again, the axioms are:

\(\exists 1\in G:\quad \forall g\in G: \quad 1\cdot g = g\cdot 1 = g\)

\(\forall g\in G: \quad\exists g^{-1}\in G:\quad g\cdot g^{-1} = g^{-1}\cdot g = 1\)

\(\forall g,h,k\in G: \quad (g\cdot h) \cdot k = g\cdot (h\cdot k) \)