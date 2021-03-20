Superluminal spaceships vs common sense, special relativity

I was amazed by the number of people who are apparently "excited" by the – constantly recurring – claims that someone just made a big step towards spaceships that move faster than the speed of light. In the scheme of elementary science as I understand it, the failure to understand that superluminal objects are impossible in theory – and equally ludicrous in the engineering reality – represents the same proof of complete scientific illiteracy as the belief in the perpetuum mobile or omnipresent deadly geopathogenic zones, among many other things. Why are so many people not getting these basics – and returning to this stuff, often as if it were one of the greatest trends in physics?



It has been known since the 1905 discovery of the special theory of relativity by Albert Einstein that the localized objects in this world can never move faster than the speed of light (in the vacuum: 299,792,458 m/s). Massive objects can't quite reach it (although the LHC protons get extremely close, 99.999999% of the maximum speed, just 3.1 m/s below the limit); the photons (particles of light) and other massless particles are obliged to move exactly by the speed of light.



OK, so one of the parts of science that the proponents of the "warp drives" (a popular "brand" synonymous with the superluminal spaceships) are completely denying is the special theory of relativity. They don't really care and if you ask why they are denying this pillar of modern science, they may either tell you that 1) they don't trust it because of Einstein's ethnic origin, an explanation that is known as the "Aryan physics", or 2) they believe that Einstein's later theory, the 1915 general theory of relativity, allows us to suppress the basic conclusion of the special theory of relativity.







Concerning the "Aryan physics", well, it is just atrocious and atrociously dumb. The Jews are intelligent when it comes to most of the fancy things and that's why they have been (and still are) naturally important in theoretical physics. They covered my adviser, a later de facto boss, several triplets that invented the Standard Model, and many many others. Aside from the world, there also exists an antiworld where everything is anti- and that is perhaps where antiphysics is mostly studied by the anti-Semites. Not here.



You can be annoyed, you can protest but that's the only thing that you can do against these facts. The Jews are even much more "overrepresented" in theoretical physics than non-Jewish whites. That's simply how things have worked, due to both biological and cultural or historical reasons. Every modern physicist has to be an "honorary white" and also an "honorary Jew" to some extent. If you can't swallow the fact that you are often building small additions on the foundations that were largely built by whites and/or Jews, well, too bad, then you suffer from a condition that absolutely and totally prevents you from thinking like a physicist.







While Nazism was nominally defeated in 1945, many of the ideas – including the ethnic bans in science – are kicking and alive. Sometimes the reasons aren't clearly stated but the actual propaganda of the "Aryan physics" has been totally kept by the anti-scientific ideologues who have criticized supersymmetry, string theory, and other key areas of the contemporary research. The recent generations have brought absolutely nothing new to the deluded ramblings that the evil theoretical physics must be bad and the confusing mathematics must be removed so that the sociological arguments plus bare hands decide about everything. So sorry, if you think it's fair to have this ethnic bias in science, if you think that it's right to sling mud on relativity because Einstein was Jewish; or on Sputnik V because it's Russian, then you should stop reading because I consider you a dishonest pile of manure and further interactions can't bring anything good to anybody.



OK, the remaining 10% of us ;-) should realize something "less obvious" but still obvious. The claims that the general relativity allows us to circumvent special relativity is complete rubbish, too. The general relativity is a theory building on the assumption (GR Axiom 1) that you can choose any coordinate systems for the spacetime and any "apparent anomaly" in the local motion of anything must be attributable to the same "irregularities" of the spacetime that also explain all the gravitational forces. However, that is just the added assumption in GR. The general relativity is still a theory of relativity. It is "generalized special relativity" which means that it still has the axiom that

GR Axiom 2: All the laws of the special relativity apply whenever the spacetime curvature may be neglected.

GR Axiom 2a: at very short distances (much shorter than the curvature radii), the spacetime looks flat, so locally, in the local inertial (e.g. freely falling) frames, we may use copies of special relativity as something embedded to general relativity.

GR Axiom 2b: The special theory of relativity is also OK for the majority of the Minkowski-like spacetime from which the highly curved vicinities of heavy objects were cut off.