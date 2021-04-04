An April Fools' Day paper on the swampland rules

Feynman's puzzles answered by the principle of least action Laissez-Faire principle of least action is a deep, philosophy-like wisdom of physics that isn't really taught and encouraged We had di...

CDC vs. Common Sense Guest blog by Dr Paul E. Alexander et al. The death of Common Sense begins with the words initiated by the morass of Bureaucracy couched...

Edwin's understanding of QM: Part II, uncertainty and the weirdness of classical physics If you haven't watched the first part of Edwin Steiner's online lectures on quantum mechanics , you are encouraged to click and list...

Marc Morano: Green Fraud Marc Morano runs ClimateDepot.com but I actually believe that it is just a small fraction of his amazing activities against the climate hys...

Superluminal spaceships vs common sense, special relativity I was amazed by the number of people who are apparently "excited" by the – constantly recurring – claims that someone just made ...

Supremacy of physics-like proofs They lead to the greatest generalizations, deepest understanding Theoretical physics is close enough to pure mathematics and the subjects ...

Covid mania has only supported junk science, not genuine science Most of the Western countries have been putrifying under the influence of the New Left for years – contaminated and damaged by the evil ac...

RIP Petr Kellner, the greatest Czech financier ever In the morning on Monday, millions of Czechs (starting with the likes of me) were shocked by the event that occurred on Saturday night, loca...

Gravitino must never be motionless? A swampland hypothesis In a new hep-th paper The Gravitino Swampland Conjecture Edward W. Kolb, Andrew J. Long, and Evan McDonough (Chicago/Houston) propose a...