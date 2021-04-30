Ancient Greeks couldn't have started the industrial revolution

A retarded warrior against slavery – which has been abolished for a long time, indeed – has demonstrated similar comrades' total absence of basic education, intelligence, and common sense. Under the blog post about Newton who benefited from colonialism, he denied the fact that every sensible person knows, namely that slavery (like many things that are mindlessly frowned upon by leftists today) has played an important role for the development of many civilizations, starting with ancient Greece and Rome and later the United States of America.







Plato, an ancient philosopher living in Athens, just returned from a 21st century barber.



Concerning the former, the ancient world, structures that were left wouldn't stand without slaves. For example, The Colosseum was built within a decade but up to 100 thousand slaves had to work on it! We just wouldn't have The Colosseum and many similar gems without slavery. Everyone who claims that slavery shouldn't have ever existed is the same kind of a savage as the ISIS savages who were demolishing the structures in the Middle East. Concerning the latter, the independence of the United States of America heavily depended on cotton, pretty much the most important U.S. export. That's why the South – and slaves that were needed for a sufficient amount of this production – has played a greater role for the very existence of the independent U.S. than the North. The South (with its slaveowners and everyone else) was being "exploited" by the North.







But when he returned the discussion to ancient Greece, he even claimed that the ancient Greeks would have been more advanced without slavery and this sequence of preposterous statements culminated with this incredible beauty:

I mean ancient Greeks. They could have started an industrial revolution, but were not interested enough in developing practical applications of their science

[...] Look: If I was selling stock in a company that I told you would be profitable in 2100, would you buy it? Or would you think the idea was so crazy that it must be a scam?



Let’s think back to people in 1900 in, say, New York. If they worried about people in 2000, what would they worry about? Probably: Where would people get enough horses? And what would they do about all the horseshit? Horse pollution was bad in 1900, think how much worse it would be a century later, with so many more people riding horses?



But of course, within a few years, nobody rode horses except for sport. And in 2000, France was getting 80% its power from an energy source that was unknown in 1900. Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Japan were getting more than 30% from this source, unknown in 1900. Remember, people in 1900 didn’t know what an atom was. They didn’t know its structure. They also didn’t know what a radio was, or an airport, or a movie, or a television, or a computer, or a cell phone, or a jet, an antibiotic, a rocket, a satellite, an MRI, ICU, IUD, IBM, IRA, ERA, EEG, EPA, IRS, DOD, PCP, HTML, internet, interferon, instant replay, remote sensing, remote control, speed dialing, gene therapy, gene splicing, genes, spot welding, heat-seeking, bipolar, prozac, leotards, lap dancing, email, tape recorder, CDs, airbags, plastic explosive, plastic, robots, cars, liposuction, transduction, superconduction, dish antennas, step aerobics, smoothies, twelve-step, ultrasound, nylon, rayon, teflon, fiber optics, carpal tunnel, laser surgery, laparoscopy, corneal transplant, kidney transplant, AIDS. None of this would have meant anything to a person in the year 1900. They wouldn’t know what you are talking about.



Now. You tell me you can predict the world of 2100. Tell me it’s even worth thinking about. [...]