Covid is ending in UK, CZ... no one must be allowed to obfuscate the fact

You may say that we have had about four "waves". You probably see the three big ones on the right but there is also a tiny one on the left, look carefully, which occurred exactly one year ago. In fact, the highest daily number of "cases" in Spring 2020 took place on April 3rd, and it was 333. There is a tongue twister in Czech that involves 333 and the letter Ř. ;-) We had April 3rd last Saturday. That's quite a reason to expect an even faster drop after April 3rd, 2021, as I will argue.







It was conceivable one year ago that people had gotten exposed to tiny amounts of the virus and obtained a nontrivial immunity. But we know that this wasn't the case now – because lots of people were ill and some have died. Now I think it's true that only some 1% of the population got the immunity after the first tiny wave; the first wave killed about 1% (300) of the currently known Covid fatalities. The total number was 30% after the second wave, 55% after the third wave, and 75% roughly now, when almost the whole fourth and final wave is over. We will get several thousand extra deaths on top of the 27k now; most of these people are already infected now.







After the first wave, during the free Summer 2020 etc., many of us also believed that it could have been the final one. It wasn't. In October, we saw the first clear excess deaths due to Covid-19 ever. The second wave had to start because the virus spreads more easily in the colder autumn weather and similar restrictions (as those in Spring 2020, let alone our "no restrictions" system from Summer 2020) are simply no longer enough to prevent the growth. By the early December, the daily cases collapsed to a tiny fraction of the peak, however, the "second wave" ended, and we saw some loosening. I do believe that the virus was restarted because of that: the third wave occurred because we opened the shops etc. in December and R0 was above 1 with the same strains of the virus. At the end of December or so, we got used to the shut down shops and other things once again and it continued up to today. Covid cases decelerated to a local low in late January and early February (that's where I put the end of the "third wave") but then a fourth wave started. I think it's mostly due to the new variants, indeed.



The British variant got omnipresent in Czechia and it increased R0 by a factor of 1.5, making sure that it numerically defeated the previous, non-British (Italian-Chinese Pizza Kung Pao) variant. On top of that, the Brazilian (Samba) variant is invisible to some 50% people with the immunity towards other variants. I think that the British one was still more important because its reproduction was exponential and had to numerically beat the Brazilian one soon. But the Brazilian phenomenon is more threatening in the long run.



At any rate, even these efforts of the virus to survive are failing. Czech authorities are reporting an amazing drop of R0 to 0.66, basically an all time low. R0 started at 2.5 a year ago, the most recent peak in late February was above 1.2. This very low R0 is equivalent to the halving of the disease in 2 weeks or so and we are indeed observing this kind of dynamics now. The crashing number of cases is due to many reasons such as

the natural herd immunity, the percentage of the Czechs with antibodies is almost certainly well above 50% now (I think 75%) the immunity from vaccination; some 12% of Czechs have been vaccinated at least once (mostly people above 70), including 6% of them who were twice (many of them above 80) the warmer weather that was getting more obvious since early March replacement of simple face masks by N95 respirators (mandatory in shops etc.); the former could have reduced the infections just by the negligible 2%, the latter may have increased the efficiency to 10% or more the extra new restrictions such as the border checks between districts that are truly dystopian but I do think that this particular thing did have a huge impact on R0 which was lowered a lot (the night curfew after 9 pm had a smaller but nonzero effect, I think)