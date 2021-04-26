Isaac Newton benefited from colonialism

FNAL: Combined muon \(g-2\) discrepancy grows to 4.2 sigma Particles have a quantized spin (their own angular momentum) and leptons such as electrons and muons always have \(J_z = \pm \hbar /2\). Yes...

Susskind's de Sitter rant LHC: Phys-Org about a 2.8-sigma CMS excess in the search for stealthy SUSY. First, Michio Kaku is releasing his new popular book, God ...

Nima, singularities, and the fall of Wilsonianism MmanuF at Twitter has kindly recommended me this recent, 2.5-hour-long video by Nima Arkani-Hamed: Because he suspected that I may find ...

A nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's show trial A fired cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty on "all charges" involving the manslaughter and murder of an aggressive black crimina...

Decline of education, specialized expertise, and the theoretical background. Stakeholders vs shareholders Czech politicians have announced that back in 2014, an explosion of a Czech ammo depot near the Slovak border (the village of Vrbětice) was ...

UEFA declared a total war on the Western civilization Like your humhle correspondent, a large majority of the Czech and Slovak nation is absolutely infuriated by a shocking decision of the UEFA,...

Swampland: light gravitinos bring their towers, slow down inflation A gravitino ball. Click the image for a video. The swampland program deepens our understanding of quantum gravity by refining the conjec...

RIP Petr Kellner, the greatest Czech financier ever In the morning on Monday, millions of Czechs (starting with the likes of me) were shocked by the event that occurred on Saturday night, loca...

Pinball, heavy strings, black holes, saddles, and chaos The new hep-th preprints mention the word "string" 27 times today – in 4 abstracts of new hep-th papers, 2 new cross-listed ones,...