UEFA declared a total war on the Western civilization

Like your humhle correspondent, a large majority of the Czech and Slovak nation is absolutely infuriated by a shocking decision of the UEFA, the European bureaucratic soccer body, concerning the Rangers-Slavia Europa League match last month. Slavia won 2-to-0 and this (surprising for bookmakers) Czech dominance was surely one of the reasons why the Scottish men started to behave insanely.







Ondřej Kúdela, often considered the best Czech defender, is on the right in the front row.



I was warning against the pledge made by Slavia Prague, the best Czech soccer team now, to "respect any verdicts by the UEFA and the Scottish police" because for some time, I have been convinced that these bodies are already full of people without any integrity, common sense, and even without the basic respect for justice, truth, human lives, and the Western values (such as the presumption of innocence).







OK, here is the fresh decision about the punishment:

Kemar Roofe, Rangers Glasgow: a 4-match suspension for a clearly intentional flying kung-fu kick into the Czech goalie's head. Ondřej Kolář's bone in his forehead was broken (and a broken skull is always an existential threat) and he will have to wear a Petr-Čech-like helmet (made by the same company) PLUS a Catwoman-like mask up to the end of the career Glen Kamara, Rangers Glasgow (and a Finnish citizen): a 3-match suspension for beating the Czech player Kúdela in the Rangers stadium tunnel after the match Ondřej Kúdela, Slavia Prague: a 10-match suspension due to Kamara's accusation – which is supported by no evidence and seems to contradict many facts – that Kúdela called him a "fudging [with 'ck'] monkey". Rangers: a €9,000 (obviously a symbolic amount) for their complete screwup of the organization of that match. They didn't provide Slavia with the safe housing, formalities, they didn't protect them after the match. The number of fouls was huge. Rangers got two red cards but it greatly understates the amount of violence by this team.