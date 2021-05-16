EO: Covid-19 tests are sterilized by a major carcinogen

I don't really believe that any of the widespread tests or vaccines are filling the victims with chips or some truly novel timebombs for their health. But I have always found it wise to be worried about carcinogens in various unusual health gadgets.



And a video I just received has explained that the tampons in the Covid-19 tests are labeled "SterileEO". It means sterilized – stripped of the bacteria – using ethylene oxide (a method that has been used for medical supplies for years before Covid-19, of course). Many people that the dude in the video knows have died of things like brain hemorrhage and other things.







EO is isomeric with acetaldehyde and with vinyl alcohol.



"Ethylene oxide itself is a very hazardous substance. At room temperature it is a flammable, carcinogenic, mutagenic, irritating, and anaesthetic gas," Wikipedia adds.







You may make a simple Google search for "ethylene oxide" cancer and you will see that the exposure leads to lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma; and breast cancer in women. EO has been shown to cause brain tumors in rats.







Even if there were no health risks associated with the mass testing and vaccination, those would be rather stupid procedures to do, especially among the cohorts that are not vulnerable. But these carcinogenic effects are damn real and the question is just the extent.



OregaSpray (with Carvacrol) would be a healthy but equally potent alternative to EO. Many people don't have any interest in removing carcinogens, however.



The people who are responsible for sterilizing the tampons (which are inserted to your nose or throat) with ethylene oxide are also responsible for making sure that the carcinogenic compound is sufficiently ventilated and not much is left. But how much care do you think is given to these requirements? It is so much easier for doctors and others to completely dismiss this – demonstrably very real and serious – threat altogether because such a denial makes the doctors' and nurses' lives so much simpler. YouTube offers you videos saying doctors say that EO is needed despite cancer concerns. Yup, it's good for their comfortable daily job which doesn't really think about long-term consequences.



To the extent that this ethylene oxide may kill the bacteria, it may harm your health, too. Avoid the excessive (and ideally, any) testing, especially now when Covid-19 is self-evidently doomed in Europe and North America. Don't undergo testing just because of an early visit to a restaurant etc. It could be a way too expensive evening.