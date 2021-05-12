European energy prices will go to the Moon

Notoriously enough, Austria organized its nuclear energy referendum in 1978. 50.5% voted against the Zwentendorf nuclear power plant plans and Austria became a hysterically anti-nuclear country, a fact that has often complicated the life of Czechs whose majority loves Austrians. This was an example of a referendum that should have been rigged by the sane people. The tiny edge of the Luddites has had far-reaching, long-term consequences.







Isar Zwo in Bavaria which we visited (as students) in 1992.



Germany remained nuclear (although not as much as France which makes 70% of its energy from the nuclei, and it used to be 80%) up to this nation's hysterical reaction to the 2011 tsunami-inspired glitches in Fukushima. Germans decided to obediently agree with their leaders' decision to ban nuclear physics in Germany. No \({\rm MeV}\)s allowed there; applied nuclear physics was rebranded to just another pseudoscience promoted by the groups that the Germans have the "right" to bully. Well, the moment when the last power plants should be stopped is coming closer.







A Nasdaq article included a simple schedule for the last terminations. I am going to add the power figures copied from the power plants' Wikipedia pages:

1x 430 MW: Grohnde, at the end of 2021

1x 1440 MW: Brokdorf, at the end of 2021

1x 1284 MW: Gundremmingen C, at the end of 2021

1x 1485 MW: Isar 2, at the end of 2022

1x 1363 MW: Emsland, at the end of 2022