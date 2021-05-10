Mathematics, quantitative attitude distinguishes the human civilization from animals

People have replaced Nature's random "trial and error" method with something a bit more pre-planned, and calculations are needed for those civilized plans







Mr Huml (from the Ice Age) was explaining to Mr Mach that it was a cold age and people had a lot of cold. They often caught a mammoth and ate it with a dill+cream sauce.



In the text about the limits of the ancient Greek "science" and "technology", a commenter named giant claimed to argue that one didn't need any science in the modern sense – founded by Galileo – because one may mention a counterexample, namely bronze. He added:

Somehow people figured out how to make an alloy, without understanding atoms, crystalline structure, temperatures, no chemistry at all.

And a small thought experiment - I am not 100% convinced that you need SR/GR knowledge to construct a satellite and rockets to put it in orbit. So first GPS satellites failing due to time dilatation could have been the event leading to discovery of SR/GR.