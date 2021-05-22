Sleeping Beauty wakes to a cold April

In 2021, Czechia experienced the coldest April since 1997. Around April 20th, the ranking was expected to be even more extreme but the end of the month just wasn't extreme enough. Surprisingly enough, the precipitation was well below the normal (60% of normal at "most" places) but the middle of May – when the rain in a few days was enough for 2 months – overcompensated that (see some dramatic scenes from Úslava, normally the smallest of the 4 rivers of Pilsen).







In the past, Sleeping Beauty (pictured in her Neuschwanstein am Disneyland des Plagiarism) was discussed on this blog as a key character to explain an elementary misunderstanding of the probabilistic calculus – that seems impossibly hard even for some theoretical physics PhDs.







Why don't we ask her to help us convey the point that the noise wins when it comes to almost all the questions that we (and she) may face? Will you help us, Sleeping Beauty? Jawohl!







Fine. On this page of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, you may find the actual temperatures; normal temperatures; and the differences (anomalies) for every month in 1961-2021, both in Czechia as a whole and in the 14 regions of the country. The anomalies may be expressed either relatively to the 1961-1990 period (of 30 years), or the 1991-2020 period.



Good. The average Czech temperature in April 2021 was +5.4 °C which was 1.9 °C colder than the average April in 1961-1990; or 2.5 °C colder than the average April in 1991-2020 (the difference between the anomalies, 0.6 °C, is roughly the land-based global warming trend accumulated over 30 years, about 2 °C per century). The deviations that are this extreme are rather rare but not too rare. Thankfully, someone else has analyzed the hitparade of temperatures interestingly enough, namely a page at IndustrialEcology.CZ which took the analysis from the Association of Heating Plants.



Here is an interesting table from that page, one with the top ten coldest (left) and top ten warmest (right) Aprils from the 61 years 1961-2021.







You see that April 2021 was the sixth coldest month between these 61 candidate Aprils, and the only one in this top ten list after 1997 (and 1997 was the third coldest among 61). You see a bias – the warmest Aprils tend to be the rather recent ones; while the coldest Aprils tend to be those from a long time ago. But the latter rule has been violated by a counterexample: April 2021 was very cold not just relatively to the recent Aprils but to most Aprils between 1961-1990, too.



If you care, you may construct a model for an April temperature which has the mean +8.5 °C but you add some trend-like correction comparable to 0.02 °C per year (times the year-1991, including the sign); and plus something like the normal distribution with the standard deviation of 1.8 °C (but note that there is an asymmetry; the temperature variations are much smaller when the temperatures are closer to the freezing point – which means the "coldest Aprils", in this case). You see that a part of the deviation from the mean April temperature is trend-like, due to global warming of a sort (whose cause won't be discussed at all); and a part is random, represented by some normally distributed white noise (you may analyze the data and decide whether there is evidence for some non-Gaussianity on top of that). Which of these two deviations is more important for some questions?



It's time to ask our friend Ms Sleeping Beauty for some help. As you can study in the scientific literature, she was cursed by an evil fairy to sleep for 100 years. The evil fairy did this nasty act in 1861, if you need to know. And Ms Sleeping Beauty may only be woken up by a handsome prince. But those weren't easily accessible in Czechoslovakia of 1961 so her sleeping could have been extended by 0-60 years.



OK, a handsome prince finally licked her on April 1st of some year (it is as great a day to be kissed as May 1st). And Ms Sleeping Beauty happily lived her first month outside the 19th century. And it was a cold April. She has carefully measured the temperature and found the average temperature for that April. On April 30th, probably because she was considered a witch, she was cursed to sleep again – but now she was promised to wake up on May 22nd, 2021 (today!), regardless of the availability of handsome princes on the market.



Because she is with us now, we know that the April she experienced was among the top 10 coldest Aprils among the 61 Aprils, 1961-2021. We may ask her:

Do you think that when you were woken up for a month last time, it was in the older 1/2 of the possible years, i.e. in 1961-1991?

If I tell you that your secret April was a top 10-of-61 coldest April from the period, what is your subjective probability that you assign to the proposition that "you have lived through an April in the older one-half, 1961-1991"?

I feel 80% confident that I was woken in April of a year between 1961 and 1991 (first half of that month).