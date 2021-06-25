A huge tornado visited Southeastern Czechia

At night, a big tornado has appeared in the Hodonín area (near border of the Hodonín and Břeclav districts, see Mapy.cz), South Moravia (Moravia is the historically distinct 40% of Czechia in the East). You should check some videos including this viral one or at least the Google Images. Several people have died, hundreds were injured, some six villages were partly destroyed, especially the village name Hrušky (Pears), one-half of the Hodonín zoo was flattened, some hundreds of cars may be gone, and more. My sympathy to the affected ones. If you want to send some money to relevant charities, as I did, I can give you some coordinates (e.g. explain the DMS).





No ty vole pic.twitter.com/yVHJtU3ZgG — Nedakoňský vidlák (@nedavidlak) June 24, 2021