Because the moral integrity of the children is under an increasing attack through the exponentially growing indoctrination by lies, the decadent culture, and anti-Western sentiments spreading in the countries that used to be called the West, the nations where the sane majority keeps their control over the essential events need to increasingly protect themselves.







Sometimes along with Poland, Hungary became the Old Continent's main fortress that defends the European values – much like half a millennium ago when Polish and Hungarian troops were the most important ones who protected Europe against Turkish (and Islamic) invasions. The most recent bill that Hungary has easily adopted has a simple basic purpose:

It became illegal to show homosexual or transsexual content to minors which applies to explicit visual content as well as content that would promote these sexual orientations and habits.