The most visible improvement of the new version (which is used to make \(\rm\LaTeX\) nice on this website) is the "lazy typesetting" which guarantees that your device doesn't waste time with printing the equations that aren't seen right now. Consequently, the typesetting becomes an order of magnitude faster; check the blog post about the Euler characteristic as an example. And it has already been fast for quite some time.



Let us pick some "elementary but not quite elementary" calculation in the parts of mathematics that are important enough for a physicist. Among the few hundreds that a theoretical physicist should be able to produce when he is woke up at 3 am, let us pick the calculation of \(\zeta(2)\) (the Greek letter is called zeta, the function is the Riemann zeta function). OK, \[ \zeta(2) = 1 + \frac{1}{2^2} + \frac{1}{3^2} + \frac{1}{4^2} + \dots \] Is there a closed expression for this sum? Numerically, you may find out it is close to \(1.6449\). Yes, most of you know that it equals \(\pi^2/6\), pi squared over six. The very fact that the sum may be expressed in terms of the most famous transcendental number, the ratio of the circumference and the diameter of a circle, may be considered impressive by itself. But once you know a proof, or at least a proof of similar identities, you realize that \(\pi\) is obliged to reappear and mathematical problems such as one above are solvable, integrable, or "trivial" in some sense, so a solution in terms of well-known constants has to exist.







A large fraction of "easy or elementary enough" problems are solvable in this sense; among "contrived problems", the percentage becomes tiny. It seems meaningless to ask what the "precise percentage" is. Of course, there is no perfect way to count the "problems" or to choose a "measure" on the space of problems. However, there exist good enough "fuzzy ways" to define these things.



Great, how do we prove that the sum is equal to \(\pi^2/6\)? We will use the Dirac bracket notation of quantum mechanics and some usual tricks that seem important in almost any calculation of a quantum mechanical problem.







Consider a quantum mechanical particle on a circle. Its location may be described by \(\phi\) but to shorten the interval from \(2\pi\) to \(1\), we will use the position variable \(x=\phi/ (2\pi)\) instead. Note that if you want to translate my calculations to the language of \(\phi\), you need to replace \(dx\) with \(d\phi / (2\pi)\), too. Fine. The wave functions describing this particle are Lebesgue \(L^2\) integrable functions on the unit interval for the variable \(x\) which we will choose to be \[ -\frac 12 \leq x \leq \frac 12. \] Because the particle lives on a circle, the wave function is assumed to be periodic in \(x\) with the period one, \[ \phi(x\pm 1) = \psi(x). \] We may imagine that every function is a continuous linear combination (integral) of "basis vectors" (of the "rigged space", but let's pretend they're in the normal space), the delta-functions\[ \bra{x} x_0\rangle = \delta (x-x_0). \] We will also use the Fourier basis of the "momentum eigenstates". The momentum must be defined as \[ K = \frac{1}{2\pi i} \frac{\partial}{\partial x} \] and the momentum eigenstates are the plane waves\[ \psi_k(x) = \exp(2\pi i k x). \] Note that I had to insert \(2\pi\) inside the exponent to make the function periodic with the period one. You could replace the whole \(2\pi x\) with that \(\phi\), as I have already said. Also, in the momentum operator \(K\), we had to cancel the factor of \(2\pi\) for the eigenvalues to be integers, \(k\in\ZZ\). Using the Dirac bracket notation, it is nicer to write the plane wave in the \(x\)-basis as\[ \bra{x} k\rangle = \exp(2\pi i k x) = \bra{k} x\rangle^* \] I added the formula for the opposite inner production which is just the Hermitian conjugate of the original one, and because this inner product is already a \(c\)-number, the Hermitian conjugation reduces to the ordinary complex conjugation, the asterisk. Finally, both the \(x\)-basis for the continuous \(|x|\leq 1/2\) and the \(k\)-basis with \(k\in\ZZ\) are orthonormal bases of the Hilbert space and the identity operator may therefore be written in two more ways (the completeness relations) \[ 1 = \sum_{k\in\ZZ} \ket k \bra k = \int_{-1/2}^{1/2} dx\cdot \ket x \bra x. \] If you insert (sandwich) this completeness relations in the middle of \(\bra \psi \psi\rangle\) for some appropriate state vector (wave function) \(\ket\psi\), you get either a nice sum over integers if you use the \(k\)-basis; or a nice integral if you use the \(x\)-basis. For this reason, assuming that you know the wave function as well as its Fourier decomposition, you may relate sums over integers to integrals! Indeed, integrals are simple if you choose any piecewise polynomial wave function (because we know how to integrate polynomials including their squares which are still polynomials); the sums may be as "hard" as \(\zeta(2)\) above but we get the ability to calculate those, too!



Let's try to play with increasingly complicated, piecewise polynomial wave functions (whose squared norms will be calculated in two ways). Well, we may cleverly start with the "zeroth" polynomial, the \(\delta\)-function itself. The values of \(\bra k x\rangle\) imply that the wave function \(\delta(x-0)\) would have Fourier coefficients \(\bra k \psi\rangle\) that are equal to a \(k\)-independent constant (one). If we differentiated this wave function (to get the even more singular derivatives of the \(\delta\)-function), the Fourier coefficients would go up like positive powers of \(k\). Clearly, the sum of the coefficients \(|c_k|^2\) would diverge, just like the integral of a squared \(\delta\)-function (or the squared derivative of that distribution).



That's why we are going in the opposite direction, we will anti-differentiate (integrate) the \(\delta\)-function. What is the anti-differentiation of the Dirac \(\delta\)-function? Well, it's a function with a jump, a discontinuity. Correspondingly, we get \(1/k\) in the Fourier coefficients from some anti-differentiation. Already for the wave function with Fourier coefficients scaling like \(1/k\), the sum of the squared coefficients will be convergent – in fact, it will be proportional to \(\zeta(2)\).



So we have it. The simplest wave function from which an identity may be derived is a wave function that is piecewise constant but has some jumps. I will define\[ \bra x \psi\rangle = \begin{cases} +1, & {\rm for}\,\,\,x \geq 0\\ -1, & {\rm for}\,\,\,x \leq 0 \end{cases} \] where we still assume \(|x|\leq 1/2\) as the unit interval. I chose equally long intervals where the wave function is \(+1\) and \(-1\), respectively, for the integral that determines the coefficient \(\bra{k=0}\psi\rangle\) to self-evidently vanish. We may also calculate \[ \bra\psi\psi\rangle = \int_{-1/2}^{+1/2} |\psi|^2 = 1. \] Yes, our wave function is normalized to one. For \(k

eq 0\), the momentum coefficients are\[ \bra k \psi\rangle = \int_{-1/2}^{1/2} dx \bra k x\rangle \bra x \psi\rangle = \dots \] That is equal to\[ = \int_{-1/2}^{1/2} dx\, e^{-2\pi i k x} \bra x \psi\rangle = \dots \] The wave function in the \(x\)-representation, \( \bra x \psi\rangle \), is piecewise constant, so this integral is the sum of two algebraically nice pieces. You may see that when you switch the sign of \(x\), the exponential factor gets complex conjugated. But the wave function was chosen so that the second factor flips the sign. That is why the real part gets cancelled and the imaginary part (including that \(i\)) gets doubled:\[ = 2i\,{\rm Im} \int_{0}^{1/2} dx\, e^{-2\pi i k x} = \dots \] where I could omit the wave function because it is equal to one on the interval from \(0\) to \(1/2\). The integral is easily computed through the indefinite integral\[ = 2i\,{\rm Im} \left[ \frac{e^{-2\pi i k x}}{-2\pi i k} \right]_{0}^{1/2} = {\rm Re} \frac{e^{-\pi i k} - 1 }{ -\pi k } \] It is surely correct that the factor of \(1/\pi\) emerged from the integration, we need it, right? The phases are somewhat obscure but we only need the absolute value, anyway. We see that for an odd \(k\), the two terms (exponential and one) in the numerator are subtracted. I didn't want that! This is a glitch that results from a spontaneous writing of a blog post (similar for an authentic paper) without a plan on the paper. But it doesn't matter. We see that \(|c_k|=0\) for an even \(k\) while the terms double for an odd \(k\) when\[ |c_k| = \frac{2}{\pi k} \] Excellent. The squared norm \(\bra\psi\psi\rangle\) which was calculated to be \(1\) using the momentum basis may also be calculated as the sum of the squared coefficients \(|c_k|^2\), over positive and negative values of \(k\). So we got the identity\[ 1 = 2\cdot \sum_{k=1,3,5,\dots}^{\infty} \frac{4}{\pi^2 k^2} \] where the factor of \(2\) simply came from realizing that the contribution of positive \(k\) and negative \(k\) are the same, or, equivalently,\[ 1 + \frac{1}{3^2} + \frac{1}{5^2} + \dots = \frac{\pi^2}{8}. \] Again, as Ellen Feiss has famously said, it's a kind of a bummer, I wanted to calculate something else. Now I have two choices. I either adjust the wave function to make the coefficients nonzero for every nonzero \(k\). Or I stop this exploitation of quantum mechanics and I derive the value of \(\zeta(2)\) from the sum that we have obtained. I chose to assign you the first strategy as the homework and complete the calculation via the second strategy. How do I calculate the sum of \(1/n^2\) for all positive integers if I only have the sum over the odd ones? Well, it's actually straightforward:\[ \zeta(2) =\zav{ 1 + \frac{1}{3^2} + \frac{1}{5^2} + \dots } + \zav{ \frac{1}{2^2} + \frac{1}{4^2} + \dots } \] I simply divided the summing to the summing over the odd \(k\). But usefully enough, \(1/2^2\) may be taken out of the second big term (the sum over the even ones) which is why we simply have\[ \zeta(2) = \frac{\pi^2}{8} + \frac{1}{2^2} \zeta(2) \] because what is left after taking \(1/2^2\) out is the whole \(\zeta(2)\) again, or\[ \zeta(2) (1 - 1/4) = \frac{\pi^2}{8}. \] We have\[ \zeta(2) = \frac{\pi^2}{8} \cdot \frac 43 = \frac{\pi^2}{6}. \] Indeed, I needed much less time than if I had to revise my wave function and correct every single line of the blog post that was already written. When you find out something nontrivial that is just in a slightly unusual form, such a post-work processing is often easier than the repetition of the hard work because "results of closely related problems with the same beef" are indeed equivalent when it comes to the "hard work".



I also leave it for you to calculate \(\zeta(4)\) using similar methods. You will need piecewise linear functions. As college freshmen, we organized a nasty competition to calculate \zeta\(2k\) for a maximum value of \(k\), using these methods, without the help of a calculator let alone a computer. Just a pen and a piece of paper (I decided to avoid the ambiguous term "notebook"). I think that I made it to \(\zeta(14)\). Only \(\zeta\) of even numbers may be calculated using a very analogous trick. For quite some time, the result is \(\zeta(2m)=\pi^{2m}/n_m\) for some integer \(n_m\). However, at some moment, somewhat surprisingly, a numerator appears as well and you will find the form \[ \zeta(2m) = \frac{p_m}{q_m} \pi^{2m} \] for some integers \(p_m,q_m\), i.e. a general rational multiple of the expected power of \(\pi\). This blog post won't be proofread, it was just a fun showing you how fast the MathJax stuff has gotten. You may check this page in the mobile template as well as the green desktop template.