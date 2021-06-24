Calculation of \(\zeta(4)\)





A song that is closely related to Zeta.



This is a simple continuation of the calculation of \(\zeta(2)\). Here we will calculate\[ \zeta(4) = 1 + \frac{1}{2^4} + \frac{1}{3^4}+ \dots = \frac{\pi^4}{90}. \] This sum appears in the simplest calculation of the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, a coefficient in front of the power of temperature that determines the total energy radiated by the black body (the integral of the Planck curve over frequencies). Note that \(\pi\approx 3.14\) is just a bit smaller than \(\sqrt{10}\approx 3.16\) and when I was 6, I thought they had to be equal because Mother Mathematics wouldn't produce two irrational important numbers that are this close to \(3.15\). ;-) So \(\pi^4\) is almost \(100\) and that over \(90\) is just a bit higher than one, as required.







Great. Here we need a function whose Fourier coefficients decrease as \(1/k^2\). The squared Fourier coefficients will go like \(1/k^4\) and the (squared) norm of the wave function will be proportional to \(\zeta(4)\) or its close cousin. In the previous blog post, you should have understood that the \(\delta\)-function has Fourier coefficients that go like \(k^0\sim 1\), its anti-derivative is a function with jumps (discontinuities) which look like \(1/k\) terms in the Fourier coefficients, and here we need one more anti-derivative for the Fourier coefficients to go to \(1/k^2\).



Clearly, we need a continuous periodic function (with the periodicity of one, to keep the previous conventions) that has no jumps but its derivative does have jumps.







In other words, we need a piecewise linear, continuous function. Outside the interval \(x\in(-1/2,1/2)\), let us define the function \(f(x)\) as the periodic extension of the function on that interval. And on that interval, let us pick\[ f(x) = \frac{1}{4} - |x|. \] So the function equals \(+1/4\) for \(x=0\) and linearly drops (in both directions) up to the minimum \(f(\pm 1/2)=-1/4\). I chose the extrema to be opposite to each other so that the average value of \(f(x)\) over the interval is clearly zero and the Fourier coefficient \(c_{k=0}\) vanishes.



How do we find the Fourier coefficients \(\bra k f\rangle\) of this wave function \(f\)? We could integrate by parts and the integration could be done with or without using complex exponentials or cosines. But instead, we will use the derivatives of \(f\) instead and compute the coefficients directly in the momentum basis. Fine. What is \(f'(x)\)? Because \(f(x)\) was piecewise linear and the derivative was \(\pm 1\) in the two intervals, we have \(f'(x)=\pm 1\). It is negative for \(0\leq x \leq +1/2\) and positive for \(-1/2\leq x \leq 0\). That was easy.



We need one more step. What is \(f''(x)\)? Well, when we move from \(x=-\epsilon\) to \(x=+\epsilon\), the function \(f'(x)\) drops from \(+1\) to \(-1\), so its derivative \(f''(x)\) will have a \(\delta\)-function at \(x=0\) times \(-2\). Similarly, there will be \(+2\) times the \(\delta\)-function in the opposite point, \(x=\pm 1/2\):\[ f''(x) = -2 \left[ \delta(x) - \delta(x-1/2) \right] \] where I move the fundamental interval to \((-0.49, +0.51)\) to make sure that the "whole" \(\delta\)-function appears for \(x=1/2\) (and all its copies). But the Fourier coefficients of this \(f''(x)\) are trivial to calculate because \(\delta(x)\) has the coefficients \(\bra k \delta \rangle = 1\) for every \(k\), as we already argued. Similarly, the \(\delta\)-function located at \(x=+1/2\) gives the same up to a phase and because the location is on the opposite side of the circle, the phase is just \((-1)^k\). It follows that the Fourier coefficients are\[ \bra k f'' \rangle = -2 \left[ 1 - (-1)^k \right]. \] The two terms cancel for all even \(k\) including \(k=0\). What is cool is that we may determine the Fourier coefficients of \(f(x)\) by simply anti-differentiating \(f''(x)\) twice. In the Fourier basis, the anti-derivative with respect to \(x\) simply adds \(1/(2\pi i k)\) to the Fourier coefficients. We may do both steps simultaneously and simply add the factor \(1/(4\pi^2 k^2)\) to the Fourier coefficients:\[ \bra k f \rangle = \frac{ -2 \left[ 1 - (-1)^k \right] }{ 4\pi^2 k^2 }. \] Note that this is the value of the coefficients for \(k

eq 0\); for \(k=0\), the coefficient is zero because the average value of \(f(x)\) is zero, as I have argued. The coefficients are only nonzero for odd \(k\) values and they are equal to \(1/(\pi^2 k^2)\) because the factors of four cancel.



Great. Now we need to calculate \(\int f^2\) in the two ways. In the momentum basis,\[ \bra f f \rangle = \sum_{k\in \ZZ} \frac{1}{\pi^4 k^4} = \frac{2}{\pi^4} \cdot \zav{ 1+ \frac{1}{3^4} + \frac{1}{5^4}+\dots } \] The last factor of \(2\) comes from summing over positive and negative values of \(k\) where the Fourier coefficients are the same (there are \(2\) signs). On the other hand, the squared norm \(\bra f f \rangle\) may be calculated in the \(x\)-basis as\[ \bra f f \rangle = \int_{-1/2}^{+1/2} |f(x)|^2. \] But this integral is composed of 4 identical terms and each of them is the integral of \(x^2\) from \(0\) to \(1/4\), and the latter is \((1/4)^3 / 3 = 1/(3\cdot 64)\). Because there are 4 such terms,\[ \bra f f \rangle = \frac{1}{3 \cdot 16} = \frac{1}{48}. \] Excellent. We know that the two methods to calculate \(\bra f f\rangle\) must yield the same result and therefore \[ \frac{1}{48} = \frac{2}{\pi^4} \cdot \zav{ 1+ \frac{1}{3^4} + \frac{1}{5^4}+\dots }. \] In other words, the \(\zeta(4)\)-like sum that only goes over the odd \(k\) is equal to \(\pi^4 / 96\). Still, because \(\pi^2\) is close to ten, this is close to one. We are moving in the right direction. Just like in the previous blog post, we need to calculate \(\zeta(4)\) which sums over both odd \(k\) and even \(k\). But we may simply write it as the "odd plus even" sum\[ \zeta(4) = \frac{\pi^4}{96} + \zav{ \frac{1}{2^4} + \frac{1}{4^4} + \frac{1}{6^4} + \dots } \] But the second term, the sum of the minus-fourth powers over even positive \(k\), is just \(1/2^4 \cdot \zeta(4)\). It follows that\[ \zeta(4) = \frac{\pi^4}{96} + \frac{1}{16} \zeta(4) \] or, equivalently (in the following step, the reader is assumed to know the basic magic or purpose of equations and the possibility to calculate unknown variables even if the information about them is self-referring LOL), \[ \zeta(4) \zav{ 1 - \frac{1}{16} } = \frac{\pi^4}{96}. \] Now you should be able to see that \[ \zeta(4) = \frac{16}{15} \cdot \frac{\pi^4}{96} = \frac{\pi^4}{90}. \] If you have swallowed the text up to here, congratulations. If you have done this homework before you read it, quadruple congratulations. This blog post won't be proofread because if errors exist above, they will be useful for the dear reader to learn something if she tries hard enough.