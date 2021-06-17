Left-wing "virtue signalling" no longer consists of credible signals according to signalling theory

It is us who is actually virtue signalling today!







Some years ago, I have participated at and especially listened to numerous high-brow discussions about signalling theory. Several fellow Harvard Junior Fellows did this segment of general biology at the world class level so I couldn't have escaped. Richard Dawkins was among those who have participated in the discussion whether the signalling should be considered an attribute of individuals, groups, genes, or species, and many other "details". What am I talking about?



Animals (and humans) communicate in various ways and they need to send the information to their prey, to predators, to potential or current sexual partners, and more. "I am great" is a very typical message that needs to be sent but some individuals may be incentivized to lie and cheat and send this "information" even when it is untrue. One of the core tenets of signaling theory is that the best and strongest (or most credible!) signals are the costliest ones.







The peacock's tail is a popular prototype of this principle. A beautiful tail (I mean a handsome one because, like for ducks, the attractive colorful ones are male!) takes a huge amount of work to be produced (well, it's done mostly by "unconscious" cells in the peacock's body but it doesn't matter) and it is seemingly useless. In reality, it plays a role and the role is in signalling. By having this useless colorful stuff, the handsome male allows the females to reasonably conclude that "this dude can afford it". Well, the dude can afford the production of a useless organ. But it can also afford being visible which indicates that he is more likely to be able to escape from the predators (he probably needs to demonstrate his speed often if he is this visible).







A handicap race is a horse race in which better horses carry greater weights. Why is it arranged in this way? It is arranged so that it is harder to guess who wins and the bookmakers offer the same rate for all the horses. It is clear that the bookmakers have the interest to balance the chances as much as possible, otherwise the betters would bet on the best horse and they would have a higher chance of winning (and the bookmaker could lose money). It follows that you may determine the best horse (according to the information known to the organizers) by finding the horse with the heaviest handicap (weight).



We may find these situations in most species including humans, of course. And I mean even advanced activities such as the Bitcoin mining. Like the peacock's tail, the sequence of numbers "calculated" by the Bitcoin miners (it is not a real "calculation": one simply tries the possible long codes one-by-one and waits for one that obeys a condition that is unlikely to be obeyed) is intrinsically useless but it plays a role of credibly signalling to the system that the miner is serious about being responsible for the confirmation of the Bitcoin transactions. Well, there is a difference from the peacocks. Better, faster peacocks mean the high likelihood of good offspring and survival of the family. Having some Bitcoin miners who may prove to hold a majority of the GPU power is useless for the system (because fiat currencies and/or lottery tickets replace "what the Bitcoin network may do" and they do it better). Bitcoin mining is a genuine waste of an incredible amount of electricity.



For some time, it could have been right to consider virtue signalling to be a human example of signaling theory. According to Wikipedia,

Virtue signalling is a public expression of a moral viewpoint with the intent of communicating good character.

