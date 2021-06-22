Why the Bitcoin bubble is a left-wing cult

The Bitcoin trades around $29,000-$31,000 again (and the price dipped below $29,000 an hour ago); the Chinese ban on miners (plus the death cross) have helped a bit to drive the Bitcoin price closer towards the fair price (known as zero). It seems like a good time for some explanations why I consider the builders of the Bitcoin bubble to be a left-wing spiritual organization, not just a generic group of morons. Here are the main eight reasons.







1. Hatred for commercial banks, loans, shortsellers, diverse capitalist activities



The members of the Bitcoin cult are often very open about the fact that they hate banks – commercial banks, central banks, and the activities that these vital institutions are doing. The Bitcoin cultists are standard anti-capitalist leftists who think that the banks are evil, capital is evil, lending, borrowing, and interests are evil, and shortselling is even more evil. They don't understand that all these things have played and still play an existential role in the economic progress of mankind. Their idealized Bitcoin society is just a version of the communist society where things like banks have been eliminated and banned.







Banks are important simply because they are specialized companies that match the people with the opposite financial interests, those who need to invest/store their excessive cash and those who need to borrow cash for their lives and projects. Shortsellers are important for the market's ability to find fair prices of things, especially in conditions in which the price is distorted by an intentionally suppressed supply. The Bitcoin cultists just hate all these things, just like any Marxists do.



One could discuss particular examples of Bitcoin cultists. Max Keiser is a particularly insufferable, screaming and castrated Bitcoin fanatic. It's no surprise that one of the first TRF blog posts (in December 2004) was Saving Coca Cola against Keiser's campaign of that time. This former Wall Street trader decided to persuade many people "not to drink Coke PLUS short the CocaCola stock" in order to destroy the evil company. Thank me very much, I won and Coke is still around. ;-) But this jerk – who makes Lenin look like a jolly Rockefeller in comparison – is a great example of the fanatical anti-capitalist sentiments that power the Bitcoin bubble phenomenon.







2. Disrespect towards authorities, guarantees, and laws that they enforce



The Bitcoin cult hates the fiat money which is a wonderflu invention – a modification of the previous systems to pay – that allows the system to know who has excess "credit" (cash) and who has borrowed, in a high-precision way and a way that may be used for planning because relatively to some products that many people need, the value of the fiat money is predictable (when the central bank works well and obeys something that plays the same role as the inflation targeting). And indeed, the U.S. dollar has become a popular reserve currency exactly because its survival seems to be guaranteed by the structures of the U.S. economy, one that is (or was?) large, growing, and robust, connected with many activities that millions of people want to continue. The Bitcoin cultists don't have any respect for this basic monetary structure. Instead, they think it's a wonderful idea to abandon all these things and use a "currency" or "new gold" that isn't attached to anything, that doesn't come with any solid guarantees (that only big players may provide).



Of course, they may like a Bitcoin whose price is "detached from anything" as long as they hold the Bitcoin and the price goes up. But it may decide to do just the opposite in which case they don't like it, or they shouldn't like it. There exists a huge amount of hypocrisy. Many Bitcoiners support severe regulations such as the Covid lockdowns, CO2 caps, and politically correct speech codes – but they would find it normal if they could just avoid all the disadvantages of living in a "society with some laws" including the taxation just because they join the Bitcoin cult. These contrasting attitudes are typical traits of immoral communist apparatchiks.



3. They believe that the truth may be redefined by the society-wide propaganda



As Goebbels said, a lie that is repeated 200 times becomes the truth. The Bitcoin cultists totally believe that concept. They often sort of understand that without their promotion and ideology, the price of the Bitcoin would be much closer to (or equal to) the intrinsic value which is zero. But they just think it is a great idea to brainwash the whole society and persuade everyone that the zero should be nonzero, in fact, as high as $30,000. Isn't it great that everything is just a convention, they ask?



A sane right-winger (which may include most ordinary people with common sense) understands that the most important truths in our lives simply aren't social constructs (our sexual and racial identities may be included). They are imposed upon us by Mother Nature, Her laws, our genes, the history of the Universe, Earth, life, and our nations and ancestors. But the Bitcoiners are typical leftists (here I mostly mean leftists in the sense of the New Left) who prefer everything important to be a social construct (or who at least like to spread this meme). The idea that you should behave as if the clearly worthless virtual money has a value is self-evidently a social construct – but it is also one that can make (and that has made) some losers very rich and the Bitcoiners like such a situation because they consider external, objective facts (such as the laws of physics and the people's instinctive behavior) to be their enemies. It is the artificially created, unnatural behavior of the people that they worship, just like any communists worship the communist utopia (which would also require the people to behave in virtually impossible ways not to decay).







4. Bitcoin cultists are collective builders



Many of us have encountered a chain letter or the Airplane Game before we were ten and not so long a time later, we also understood (mostly because some adults told us) why these exponentially growing phenomena can't grow forever. The end must come and it isn't pretty because those who joined the game at the end will lose (almost) everything. Sane adult people understand that the Ponzi schemes, pyramid games, and bubbles are a bad idea for mankind because they are not sustainable and the end is at least as bad as the beginning looks attractive. The Bitcoin cultists don't think about the end at all. They only think about the beginning, they think that this beginning (with the growing bubble) is here forever, except for some idealized future which they don't want to think about at all (everyone will be a trillionaire – but they don't have any "exit strategy" because, you know, the rule "HODL" seems to be eternal: they don't think about the ways how all of them will be able of spending the bubble "money").



I think that they clearly understand that their ability to change the intrinsic value of $0 of the Bitcoin to something like $30,000 is the result of some collective efforts which they find very nice – and that is why they often end up being organized and think about "being into the Bitcoin" to be a cooperative game (a synergy that no one could think about in the case of "normal business" e.g. in dollars). All of them need to "HODL" because by "HODLing", they artificially lower the supply of the Bitcoin which allows the bubble to grow faster, and that's a good thing. A sane person understands that it is a pathological situation when the supply of something is artificially reduced but they celebrate it, and if some distortion of the price occurs in this way, it's a bad thing, and the growth is likely to be followed by a more intense burst (which is bad). The high and higher price of the Bitcoin is a "common good" which is why everyone should be socially obliged to join the "efforts to inflate the bubble further". To say the least, this is their moral viewpoint. The equivalent description of this attitude is that they dislike any individualist thinking of the people or the refusal to join the "common good".



5. Mindless worshiping of the techno mumbo-jumbo



The Bitcoin transactions are confirmed by the miners through a cryptographic process that almost no Bitcoin cultists understand (at least not more than 1% of how well your humble correspondent understands it). And these algorithms to validate the transactions are (or, rationally speaking, should be) completely irrelevant for the price dynamics (and much of the Bitcoin paper wealth is stored and traded on crypto exchanges where Nakamoto's inventions play absolutely no role) just like the new design of cheques should be irrelevant for the dollar's exchange rates. But the blockchain is "modern tech" and that is why it must be worshiped according to the Bitcoin cultists. Like the Tesla cultists, with a slightly different "game-changing" technology in mind, the Bitcoin cultists are typical mindless defenders of the mumbo jumbo from the first Enyaq ad, Recharge Life. They don't really think about the question whether the transaction system is cheap, fast, practical, or efficient (it's neither). Just like one may (stupidly) decide that the physical buttons are obsolete and everything should be made by touchscreens, they just decided to embrace the dogma that everything must be forever identical to the Bitcoin way of doing things. The upper limit of 3-5 transactions per second (or multi-hour waiting for the confirmations) isn't considered a problem by them or you are not allowed to talk about the problem!



They are slaves of some quasi-technological superstitions – these techno mumbo-jumbo dogmas are their bosses – while the sane people judge the usefulness (or the revolutionary content) of new technological solutions by their own brains, by their own desires, and for this reason, they just never buy permanent dogmas about what the great future technologies must look like.



Also, the Bitcoin cultists constantly conflate the wealth with ideas. Even if the blockchain technology were very useful and groundbreaking, and it's not, it would have the value of patents and the intellectual ownership, not the value of "everything that uses it". This conflation is as bad as the inability to distinguish clients of banks from the stockholders and/or employees of the bank, stocks from the bonds or money-like securities printed for the clients, money from the cheque (material) on which an order to pay is written etc.



6. Belief that there are no fundamentals



This point is related both to (1) the hatred for capitalist activities; as well as (3) the hatred for objective truths. But the Bitcoin cultists find it pleasant to detach the value of their coin from any fundamentals – events or rules that hold independently of social conventions – because they don't like those and they believe that all of capitalist trading is just a combination of mindless games and fraud. They don't have any appreciation for the "price seeking" that actual investors are actually doing by buying and selling assets (and good investors always are fundamental investors). They only see the outcome, namely someone's being rich (either by "playing a game" or by "manipulating it", they think), and they want to emulate this outcome. So the Bitcoiners' getting rich is just about games and manipulation and they mostly think that it's OK in this way because they believe that real capitalists, investors etc. play no "other" useful role for the system. The only positive thing about them that the Bitcoiners see is that they are rich. Of course, their efforts to reproduce the market (without appreciating the heart of it) are futile much like the Cargo Cult Scientists' efforts to make the airplanes land, by wearing the wooden earphones.



7. One-sidedness: Denial of negative numbers and the other side of the story



Last February, I explained in what sense the denial of negative numbers is a defining attribute of the left-wing ideological disease in people's brains. So the leftists are obsessed with "progress" but they assume that every change they promote (because someone told them) is (positive) "progress" simply because they're incapable of understanding the idea that the progress may actually be negative – many (or most) changes actually make things worse.



Similarly, leftists always want to increase the redistribution, the amount of helicopter money etc., and they think that these are universal recipes for a rosy future. They think so simply because they completely overlook the other side of the story (in most cases it is simply the cost that they overlook: someone actually has to do a lot of work that is worth trillions if a leftist wants to throw this trillion into a cesspool which is what they usually do with trillions). They want to introduce lots of regulations and bans and only promote their hypothetical advantages but they never consider the costs and disadvantages, as if they were selectively blind to all things with an inconvenient sign. In the case of the Bitcoin, they think it's great when the supply is artificially reduced (by a religious-like movement) because they never think as "buyers who want (and sometimes existentially need) things to be cheap enough". Well, they claim that "it's great when the Bitcoin is cheap" when the prices collapse and they want someone else to buy the Bitcoin – because they already can't, they are fully invested.



The Bitcoin cultists parrot the nonsense about the great value of the Bitcoin that follows from its scarcity. But they deny that the scarcity always fades away whenever the normal economic activities are made using the currency. If someone borrows the Bitcoin, he creates a new supply that didn't previously exist. A shortseller does this thing systematically. With any kind of money, there are different "levels" of money supply because many pieces of the paper (or the electronic counterparts) are used as "proxy money" (like various bonds). The narrowest definition of the money supply may get arbitrarily irrelevant. Also, even if a thing is scarce, it doesn't imply any quantitative lower bound on the price of this scarce thing. Of course, the Bitcoin cultists don't have a clue about any of these basic points of economics.



8. A mindless extrapolation of the progress



Any change is progress for the leftists including the Bitcoin cultists and they just naively extrapolate this progress. So the rise of the Bitcoin price must mean that in the future, they are going to be trillionaires, vigintillionaires, or infinitaires. This hypothetical paradise in the future is a version of the communist utopia. They don't think about the question whether it's possible, just like communists never think about the question whether the communist utopia is possible (they would hopefully figure out that the answer is No if they dared to think).



Like all leftists, the Bitcoin cultists want to reshape the society along a very simple-minded trend that they decided to be a "great thing" (although it is clearly not a good thing, according to any rational person) and everything that is against this trend must be fought against, just like when Joseph Stalin murdered tens of millions of people who weren't good for him. Of course, this point about the fanatical extrapolation of the progress is, in some sense, exactly equivalent to the previous one, the one-sidedness. But in the previous point about the one-sidedness, I wanted to focus on their approach to changes in the short term while this point about the extrapolation tries to claim that their naive but religiously believed ideas about the asymptotic future may be the reason why they are so incredibly one-sided in the short term, too.