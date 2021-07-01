CO2 emissions, "cases", ... fanatical leftists love to worship meaningless quantities as measures of well-being

...because they hate decisions by the free people. Money is the only meaningful quantity that encodes the human well-being which is why the leftists love to (overtly) hate money



Despite the persistent denial of this fundamental fact by the anti-science whackodoodles, everything in our Universe operates according to the laws that require mathematics to be accurately enough described.



The distance between the Earth and the Sun is a time-dependent variable, a quantity that carries the units of meters (or other units of length), the temperature of an object may be expressed in kelvins, the duration of a process is measured in seconds, the magnetic field in teslas... There are hundreds of possible SI units for quantities and for each of these unequivalent units, there are several or dozens of "rather different" quantities that share the same unit.







Everything we may measure may be reduced to "observables" \(L_j(t)\) which are time-dependent. In the times of classical physics, people believed that these observables ultimately evolved according to deterministic laws, namely some differential equations obeyed by functions of time \(t\). In quantum mechanics, the measured values of all these quantities are random and only probabilities of various outcomes may be calculated (through the probability amplitudes) from the knowledge of the initial state (which is computed from the initial measurements).







The Universe is a cold and a priori unemotional place and none of the purely physical quantities may be used as "measurements of good and evil". A large distance between the Earth and the Sun is neither "good" nor "evil". The same comments apply to the thousands of aforementioned quantities known to physics (and applied specialized portions of physics such as chemistry). Is there some measure of the well-being that could be used to determine "what is the right thing to do", what "individuals or societies shall maximize"?







One answer by a "sciencey" person could be that the "well-being" or "what we should do" are unavoidably ill-defined, unscientific, and they must be eliminated from science because science can only describe what things happen (or are likely to happen) and how processes work, not what they "should" try to achieve. The evolution of the Universe doesn't have any "goal" prescribed by the laws of Nature.



But this answer ignores the fact that subjectively, individual people and their groups (including nations and mankind as a whole) have their preferences and they do want something to achieve. They may rate events or changes of the world as "positive" or "negative" and they may discuss how positive or negative they are. Although it is not possible to prove it, it is natural to assume some linearization on this space – it is natural to assume that the "good" and "evil" is additive. Fine so when it comes to what a person considers good or bad, there should be a quantity for this purpose. What is its unit?



Indeed, the unit must be something very close to the thing on the picture, one Czech crown. Yes, you should switch to the Czech currency because it is supported by more responsible, hawkish central bankers (who hiked the interest rates as 2nd in the West, just a day after the Hungarians), not to mention the Czech trade surpluses ($1 billion a month). OK, I didn't choose the current design of the Czech currency but the most famous one in the history, the communist Czechoslovak one-crown coin (none of the pretty interwar coins may surpass the fame of this one, I think). Its history is cool.



Sculptor Ms Marie Uchytilová-Kučová (1924-1989), born in Kralovice, Pilsen-North, participated in a 1956 contest for the design of the coin which started to be minted and accepted in 1957. Those were still pretty tough post-Stalinist years; the loosening only began around 1960. Through some tricks, Uchytilová (who has also fooled the Nazis when she was kept in a labor camp during the war: she learned to emulate the sound of a siren, for example, and it helped!) managed to include the portrait of a young courageous lady, Ms Bedřiška Synková (*1935), an anti-communist warrior. This babe led a Scout Movement group in Prague, was charged with treason in 1955, but still managed to appear on the communist country's most famous coin a year later and one of the most hardcore commies was actually led to make this happen! ;-) In 1968, this scout babe emigrated to Switzerland and she is still alive and well.



Let me end this distracting piece of the history. Why is the money a good measure of well-being and "what I should do"? Because...







...cool, I just noticed that there is a Czech Škoda MB 1000 (song by IM) around 0:10 and even the singer may sing something about a Škoda? Why nobody in Czechia knows that?...?



...because there are some things money can't buy. For everything else, there is MasterCard.



That is what the famous commercial tells us! As I learned for the first time now, this particular "something that you can't buy" was his dad's first car, the Czech Škoda MB 1000 model (MB stands for Mladá Boleslav, the town where most Škodas have been made and are still made).



As I learned from Forbes.cz just a week ago, the claim that you can't buy the MB for money is wrong. In fact, a Škoda 1000 MBX from 1967 was just sold for CZK 2 million (and yes, Forbes called it an ideal gift for Fathers' Day). MBX was surely a high trim level of the car. So it turns out that MasterCard was too modest, in this case (and many others). You can use the MasterCard even to buy old Škoda models but you sometimes need to pay almost $100,000. ;-)



OK, are there things you can't buy? Of course. Like things that are impossible according to the laws of Nature (either the fundamental ones or at least some damn reliable emergent ones). When something is determined to be \(L_m(t_{\rm future})=\lambda_n\), you can't do anything about it, not even a payment is enough. Also, some of the best things in our lives are for free – or they come very cheaply. We only realize the value much later. I could get more poetic, believe me that I am a retired poet.



So I think that the "impossibility to buy" reduces either to "impossible events or objects" (whose price is effectively infinite, and that makes them impossible to buy) or to "our unwise knowledge at the beginning of what will make us happy". But if we restrict ourselves to things that can be changed by our decisions (where we have several options); and things where we know pretty well what we will get in either scenario and how it will affect us or how we will feel about it, then I would argue that "for everything else, there is MasterCard".



We often don't use the crowns and dollars to quantify our preferences – partly because it's unpopular to do so – but most rational people are implicitly making calculations that are equivalent to the conversion of "all scenarios" to differences in the money that "we will gain or lose". So you may spend some time by doing something that you don't like but you get a salary or some other advantages (that may be converted to money), and that makes it possible to convert your time to money. Time is money. But the conversion factor isn't a universal constant. You can't say that $15 is equal to 1 hour (although some people may declare $15 to be the minimum hourly wage in California). The conversion factor depends on the person, how much he already has (or how many hours he is working), how much he is capable of getting for his work, and many other things. Many material objects (products or real estate), means of productions (or stocks), services (barber's etc.), as well as media files and intellectual property can be bought i.e. converted to the money, too. And indeed, individuals or societies may defend their or citizens' lives and they may be willing to pay something for one life (a few million dollars in the U.S.). Things are convertible to Czech crowns (whose value relatively to an inflation basket should be predictable due to the central bank's 2% inflation target).



OK, my point is that rational individuals and societies generally decide in such a way that they convert the costs and benefits of various options (possible results of their decisions) to costs and benefits in the Czech crowns (we mean the mean value of the benefits if there is some randomness) and they pick the most beneficial possible decision! Even when the conversion to the numerical values of a "utility function" isn't made explicit, an equivalent process occurs subconsciously whenever people are deciding "what is better for them".



Leftists hate money and the conversion of things to money. Why is it so? In the old times, the leftists were the losers who didn't have much money. The decision based on the "maximization of money" was a decision usually made by "some other people, e.g. the capitalists", and those may have had different interests than the Marxist losers, and that's why the Marxist losers generally didn't like the decisions based on the maximization of the financial benefits. They had a low influence on the society's decision making (because they were broke) and the interests of the capitalists weren't always the same as the interests of the Marxist losers. (In reality, what was in the interest in the capitalists was ultimately good for the Marxist losers as well but the latter just didn't understand it.)



That is the likely reason why the leftists always wanted to switch to some "more objective" measures of well-being. They saw all "subjective" (i.e. money-based) decisions to be dominated by evil people, the class of enemies. Where did this leftist strategy go? Well, during the 40 years of communism in Czechoslovakia, the communist party often mindlessly wanted to

maximize the production of coal and steel in tons.

minimize the CO2 emissions.

Even when the testing frequency and techniques (including the selection) are constant, the number of cases may in no way be considered a measure of the well-being.