Hatsuda, Siegel on their set of F-, M-, T-, S-theories

Mrs Mačiko Hatsuda (Tokyo+Tsukuba) and Mr Warren Siegel (Stony Brook) posted a fun new paper with their somewhat unusual cousins of M-theory:
Perturbative F-theory 10-brane and M-theory 5-braneReaders who expect colorful fonts (not only) on the title page won't be disappointed. This research is a part of the program to make dualities manifest by increasing the dimensionalities of spacetimes and branes' world volumes.
The simplest T-duality of string theory on the torus \(T^k\) has the \(SO(k,k,\ZZ)\) T-duality group. Nonperturbatively, for M-theory on tori, this pseudoorthogonal symmetry is extended to the exceptional groups, roughly speaking to \(E_k(\ZZ)\). Can these symmetries be made manifest by writing the theory in a new way, with some bonus degrees of freedom (and dimensions)? Yes, you can. But you really need to add dimensions.
In the T-duality case, you need a spacetime which has both the toroidally compactified dimensions \(X^\mu\); as well as their T-duals \(\tilde X^\mu\). However, these dimensions aren't quite independent from each other. In particular, string excitations have to obey the level-matching condition, \(L_0=\tilde L_0\). It means that only some excited string modes are allowed. But the condition isn't quite equivalent to \(N_L=N_R\), the equal number of left-moving and right-moving excitations. Instead, it is something like \(N_L = N_R + n\cdot w\) which depends both on the momentum \(n\) and the winding \(w\).
So the "fields" living on this doubled space are not quite arbitrary. They obey various constraints which generalize self-duality constraints. Things become even more mathematically advanced if the perturbative T-duality group is replaced by the full non-perturbative U-duality group where lots of things become exceptional in the group theory sense.
But this Lady and Gentleman are good mathematicians and they have lots of fun in generalizing the doubled spacetimes and world volumes to the exceptional case. Instead of simple "doubled dimensions", they have a master spacetime whose coordinates may transform as a spinor of a pseudoorthogonal group; and in this spinor-type spacetime, a vector-like brane is embedded. These objects are not just identical to the usual spacetimes because in usual spacetimes, we always consider the spacetime coordinates to be a "vector" of the most important spacetime-related group, the Lorentz group. Here they are spinors or other things.
Their research leads them to postulate a commutative diamond diagram with an F-theory at the top; M-theory on the left middle; T-theory on the right middle; and S-theory at the bottom. The letters M- and F- look like "the" usual Mother and Father theories and I think that it is not a deliberately misleading match in the notation. On the other hand, I think that their usage of the terms M-theory and F-theory is generalized relatively to what we normally consider M-theory and F-theory in 11 and 12 dimensions. But I just don't quite understand why the usual F-theory and M-theory are examples of their generalizations of the same name.
It's surely interesting to have constructions that make mathematically pretty properties such as U-duality groups manifest; but there are probably other things we have to pay. Perhaps more seriously, I am annoyed by the apparent conclusion that "their different theories" are not different theories at all; they are different formalisms to describe the same theory or theories. M-theory and F-theory in the normal sense are not just formalisms. They describe rather particular vacua (although you may adjust the axion-and-dilaton and in F-theory, aside from the shape of the 11 or 10 dimensions). And it is rather important that you may use any of the equivalent formalisms to deal with these theories. Changing the formalism to an equivalent one doesn't change the "theory".
For this reason, I think that they have redefined not only the terms M-theory and F-theory (let us generously ignore their really new masterpieces, the S-theory and T-theory); they have redefined the word "theory" itself. I would be afraid that extensive portions of work may end up being nothing else than contrived notation for simple things. Exceptional groups look cool and mysterious and there may be a contrived way to make the groups manifest; on the other hand, the overall mathematical difficulty of the theories can't be changed. In particular, you should better learn the exceptional groups at one moment or another! My suspicion is that these reshuffled definitions only change the pedagogical curriculum – i.e. the moment at which you learn the damn surprising group. They are not really made "more emergent" or "more explained" than they were before you started with the MSFT-theory formalism (which could be reasonably funded by Microsoft).
While it's interesting, we may have another general problem with the whole effort. The exceptional duality groups of the regular type are only relevant for the toroidal copmactifications. But there are many compactifications that are not toroidal. In fact, one might reasonably argue that the tori, while maximally supersymmetric, are "almost infinitely special". Do we learn something deep about the whole string theory – which surely has lots of non-toroidal vacua – if the generalized game with the formalism seems to depend on procedures that only work this simply for tori?
