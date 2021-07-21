Type IIB string theory with the cosmological constant \(10^{-144}\)

Evolution, deterioration of the world's thinking about the deepest stringy ideas A paper on Monday: The first paper was posted in the initial second of the day (showing their pride) by a Munich triplet . They develop ...

Criminally futile lockdowns: Delta will spread in Australia like fire Delta has \(R_0\approx 8\) and you simply shouldn't try to prevent the spreading of viruses like this Several countries or regions ha...

"The pure joy" \(E_8\) SUSY toroidal orbifold TOE In the early 1970s, supersymmetry (SUSY) was discovered. By the end of the decade, it became a vital tool in model building. By 1981, the su...

My father discovered it in March: Imunor is a Covid miracle drug Only a small fraction of mankind has belonged to the Covid risk groups. My father (*March 1948) was surely among them, however. His immunity...

Will the people rise up against the EU? Czech expresident Václav Klaus darkly on the car ban and the protests: 'It fizzled out into nothing' Mr President, as a long-time...

CO2 emissions, "cases", ... fanatical leftists love to worship meaningless quantities as measures of well-being ...because they hate decisions by the free people. Money is the only meaningful quantity that encodes the human well-being which is why the ...

The peril of politicizing science Willie Soon sent us this wonderful essay in J. Chem. Lett. written by Ms Anna Krylov who is a USC chemist with formidable 20,000 citatio...

Why the Bitcoin bubble is a left-wing cult The Bitcoin trades around $29,000-$31,000 again (and the price dipped below $29,000 an hour ago); the Chinese ban on miners (plus the death ...

All true Europeans root for Hungary, a beacon for our values and a target of an insane PC jihad Because the moral integrity of the children is under an increasing attack through the exponentially growing indoctrination by lies, the deca...