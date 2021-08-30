109 Czech deaths apparently caused by the Covid vaccination

That's about 50,000 vaccine deaths globally. CNN Prima News helpfully listed the most cited side effects
There may be very serious, long-term effects of the Covid vaccination (which I find unlikely but possible; and the emergence of ADE seems somewhat likely) but there are surely immediate reactions to the vaccine and lots of deaths. The Czech subsidiary of CNN has helpfully listed the vaccine-related complaints and deaths in Czechia, a nation of 10.7 million which has delivered 11.4 million vaccines (5.7 million first jabs; 5.5 million second jabs; 0.2 million one-shot vaccines).
5.2 billion doses were served globally, that is 460 times 11.4 million doses in Czechia. By proportionality, this would suggest that 460 times 109 equals 50,000 people were killed by Covid vaccines so far globally. Fewer than 4.5 million Covid deaths but...— Luboš Motl (@lumidek) August 29, 2021
My calculated result 50,000 vaccine deaths has been said to be compatible with the Eudra and VAERS data in Europe and America. Note that the vaccine deaths are smaller than the Covid deaths by almost 2 orders of magnitude. But if you restrict both deaths to the young people or even kids, you will see that the vaccination kills more people than Covid. If you restrict the Covid deaths to the epoch when the vaccination was intense, the vaccine deaths "win" even among some older groups.
Here is the translation of the CNN Prima News article.
Czechs report thousands of adverse reactions after vaccination. OVERVIEW of the most common problems.
In the last two weeks, there have been six suspected deaths after the covid vaccine, bringing the total to 109. There may only be a temporal and not a causal link between vaccines and reactions. People have also reported about 340 suspected other adverse reactions in the past 14 days, bringing the total to 7,864 since vaccination began. More than 11 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
They usually describe reactions such as fever, chills, fatigue, injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms and so on. This follows from the regular report of the State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL). However, 11.3 million doses have been administered in the Czech Republic since vaccination began. More than 5.6 million people have completed vaccination.
Reports of adverse reactions are thus very rare. Moreover, SÚKL points out that these are only suspicions. In addition, some people may not be able to name the problem correctly. "The list is therefore only a summary of what reactions have been reported, it is not a statistic of actually proven adverse reactions to vaccines," the institute writes.
The total number of reports and the sum of individual reactions vary. A single report may contain multiple reactions, and it also takes time to process the incoming reports.
Below, you find the categories of side effects along with the number of reports (number/category)
4,832: General symptoms and reactions at the locus of application:
Fever, shivering, chills, fatigue, weakness, malaise, malaise, discomfort, flu-like symptoms, facial swelling, hot sensation, cold sensation, chest discomfort, chest pain, axillary pain, decreased mobility of limb, impaired walking or difficulty walking, vaccination failure/ineffectiveness, impaired health, thirst, injection site reactions (pain, redness, swelling incl. e.g. large swelling of a limb, warmth, itching, swelling, bruising, tingling, rash, inflammation, paresthesia at the vaccination location)
2,004: Neurological symptoms:
Headache, paresthesia/dysesthesia, tingling, burning sensation, dizziness, tremor, feeling faint, fainting, general spasm, disturbed balance, drowsiness/increased sleepiness, decreased sensitivity, facial nerve palsy, migraine, disturbed taste, memory impairment, olfactory impairment, speech impairment, incoordination, stroke, paresis/limb paralysis, attention impairment, cognitive impairment, nerve pain, general spasm, Guillain-Barré syndrome
1,852: Muscles, joints or bones:
Muscle pain, tendon pain, joint pain, limb pain, back pain, muscle weakness, stiffness, muscle spasm, muscle twitching, muscle trembling, muscle cramp, neck pain, spine pain, joint swelling, neck stiffness, decreased mobility, limited joint mobility, joint inflammation, aggravation of rheumatoid arthritis
1,392: Digestive system:
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, paresthesia in the mouth area, difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain, lip swelling, tongue swelling, mouth swelling, difficulty swallowing, toothache, aphthae, dyspepsia, constipation, dry mouth, abdominal discomfort, flatulence, belching, increased saliva production
850: Respiratory system:
Shortness of breath, cough, hyperventilation, rapid breathing, runny nose, sore throat, feeling of irritation in the throat, swelling of the larynx, feeling of tightness in the throat, nosebleeds, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure, exertional dyspnoea, bronchospasm, aggravation of asthma, sneezing
786: Skin and subcutaneous tissue:
Rash, eczema, redness, itching, sweating including night sweats, urticaria, skin soreness, burning sensation, petechiae, angioedema, hair loss, blistering, marbled skin, erythema nodosum, aggravation of psoriasis
604: Vascular system:
Cool extremities, increase, decrease or fluctuation of blood pressure, hot flushes, flushing, pallor, collapse, deep vein thrombosis, superficial thrombophlebitis, angioedema, hematoma, thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia
462: Blood and lymphatic system:
lymph node enlargement and pain, anaemia, decreased platelet count, decreased fibrinogen levels
400: Ear and labyrinth:
Vertigo, sensation of vertigo, sensation of pressure in the ear, tinnitus, ear pain, discomfort in the ear, hearing disturbance, acute vestibular syndrome
399: Psychiatric symptoms:
Restlessness, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, apathy, confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, depression, slow thinking, nervousness, delirium, depressed mood, panic attack
389: Infections:
Covid-19 disease, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, Herpes zoster, cold sores, rhinitis, urinary tract infection, conjunctivitis, sinusitis, sepsis, sinusitis, nasopharyngitis, tonsillitis, dermatitis
369: Ocular symptoms:
Eye pain, blurred or disturbed vision, eye irritation, itchy eye, light-headedness, swelling of the eye/eyelid, bloodshot eye, squinting, eye discomfort, double vision, broken blood vessel in the eye, eye inflammation, dry eye, increased tear production
339: Cardiovascular system:
Rapid heartbeat, slow heartbeat, palpitations, atrial fibrillation, myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, heart failure, arrhythmia, myocarditis
267: Metabolism:
Increased or decreased blood sugar, decreased appetite, dehydration, decreased blood potassium
225: Examinations:
Positive test for SARS-CoV-2, increased or decreased body temperature, increased blood pressure, decreased blood pressure, increased or irregular heart rate, decreased oxygen saturation, blood in urine, increased glycaemia
237: Reproductive system or breast:
Gynaecological bleeding outside menstruation, irregular menstruation, delayed menstruation, painful menstruation, heavy menstrual bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, breast pain, breast swelling, erectile dysfunction
112: Immune system:
Hypersensitivity, allergic reaction, anaphylactic reaction
110: Kidney and urinary tract:
Bladder pain, pain in the kidney area, urinary tract inflammation, frequent urination, blood in urine, pain in the kidney, urinary incontinence, urinary urgency, difficult urination, urinary retention, renal failure
93: Injuries and procedural complications:
Falls, medication errors, inappropriate dosing regimen
15: Liver and biliary tract:
Abnormal liver function
