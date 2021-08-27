Axionic couplings guarantee stringy towers

SOOS, a Western Bohemian national park (near Franzensbad and Sokolov) with fens and swamps.
Today, there is exactly one hep-th preprint on the arXiv that makes the authors excited and proud and this is why they submitted the preprint in the first second of the "arXiv day" (18:00:00 UTC) in order to guarantee the placing of the abstract at the top of the listing:
The Weak Gravity Conjecture and Axion StringsHeidenreich, Reece, and Rudelius (UMass-Harvard-Berkeley) discuss a nice refinement of the swampland conjectures. Recall that "swampland" is a term introduced by Cumrun Vafa to point out that even though the string landscape (the set of mathematically consistent descriptions of quantum theories of gravity) may seem large by some measures, its size is actually tiny or negligible in comparison with the size of the "swampland" which is the set of effective (quantum) field theories dreaming to be coupled to the gravitational terms – but unable to be interacting with gravity consistently.
The Weak Gravity Conjecture is the most often studied example of the "swampland principles" that are the reasons why the landscape is such a small fraction of the swampland. It says, and the evidence has many components, that the gravitational force must be the weakest one at the fundamental level. More precisely, in some natural units, particle species must exist for which the electric-like forces trump the gravitational force. If these particles are imagined to be black holes, they are charged black holes surpassing the "extremality bound".
The consistent interactions with quantum gravity not only enforce the existence of a charged particle; it's been understood that there must be a whole tower. This tower of charged particles contributes a positive term to the beta-function which strengthens the electric force and the renormalization group rules guarantee that well beneath the Planck scale, the electric-like force becomes strongly coupled. For this reason, a trans-Planckian Landau pole which would be possible in a QED-like theory is really impossible even as a low-energy trajectory, thanks to the constraints that the consistency of quantum gravitational interactions imposes on everything.
The most relevant charged states that contribute to this strengthening of the electric-like interactions may either carry a low value of the spin; or a high spin. The former is a typical situation in Kaluza-Klein theories with a circle-like extra dimension; the latter scenario occurs when the excitations are carried by weakly-coupled strings, one-dimensional objects. These three authors argue that the latter, "stringy", possibility is unavoidable given an assumption: an axionic interaction term\[ {\mathcal L}_{\rm ax} = c\cdot \theta \cdot F \wedge F \] is present. Now I will leak something about the proof that is not included in the abstract. They had to find some reason (an exemption) why the Kaluza-Klein theories are "allowed" by the swampland principles to live without the strings. And the reason turned out to be the absence of the axionic coupling above. Why is this a sufficient excuse? It's because the left-movers and right-movers on the "preliminary" strings are allowed to be mixed when the coupling is absent. When the coupling is present, the mixing is impossible and the left-movers and right-movers must play their separate roles in an anomaly inflow argument which is the argument that traces the origin of the charged excitations.
When they consolidate and review their derived results, they find harmony with two other swampland conjectures, the Emergent String and Distant Axionic String Conjectures. On the other hand, they remain confused about the true "primordial" reasons that make it necessary for the axionic interaction to exist – in this sense, they have "only" rephrased one trait of some theories, the existence of strings at a certain scale, in terms of another "not really understood" assumption, the inevitability of the axionic coupling.
But the realization that these two assumptions are basically equivalent is clearly deep. The point is that in many situations, the consistency makes it unavoidable that string-like excitations exist; and they exist because the left-moving and right-moving excitations must stay separately light, instead of teaming up with each other via heavy mass terms that would mix the left with the right; and the segregation of the left- and right-movers is often made mandatory by the axionic coupling which would produce anomalies if the charged states only existed in a left-right-mixed setup.
Strings of a certain kind are unavoidable because the segregation of the left and the right is unavoidable; and the segregation is unavoidable because there would otherwise be anomalies (derived from the axionic coupling and an anomaly inflow argument).
Note that more generally, the arguments they extend say that with "seemingly purely field-theoretical" objects such as the axionic coupling, you are forced to immediately discover the existence of strings; or the existence of an extra dimension. If you have psychological or, more likely, psychiatric problems both with strings and extra dimensions, you should also better visit your psychiatrist before you are at risk that you will encounter an axionic coupling (or any other element from a long list of things that are dangerous for your psychiatric health).
The unavoidability of strings is understood a bit deeper than it was just very recently. Of course, such real scientific results don't prevent 100% scientifically illiterate inkspillers and hardcore imbeciles from writing childish articles saying "bye bye little SUSY and string theory" in The Economist. It is shocking that e.g. managers and financiers – who are pretty well-paid and used to be somewhat close to the intellectual elites – are being served this kind of absolute manure. They are encouraged to swallow the šit and happily smack their lips. You can't be shocked that when the people working with lots of money are being converted into giant vessels storing absolute šit, they make all the insane corporate decisions and they have effectively become little stinky tails of the unhinged SJW activists.
String theory is really a fact by now and the individuals whining when they hear about this simple fact are completely clueless when it comes to modern physics.
