Both ATLAS, CMS: it may look like a new \(28\GeV\) particle

After a few days of silence, here is another blog post whose title remarkably differs from the previous title. There is quite a diversity of topics here these days, right? ATLAS (an LHC detector) just released a new preprint
Search for Higgs bosons decaying to new spin-0 or spin-1 particles in four-lepton final states at the ATLAS detector with 139/fb of \(pp\)-collision data at \(\sqrt s = 13\TeV\)OK, these events start with the well-known new \(125\GeV\) Higgs boson, some of them may decay to \(Z_d Z_d\), and these two new bosons should decay to four leptons, either electrons or muons or their antiparticles.
OK, the cool result is a (locally) 2.5-sigma excess for the mass of the \(Z_d\) boson,\[ m\approx 28\GeV. \] You may see this excess on Figure 4, Figure 11, and in the results, among some other places.
Great, this is ATLAS. When it comes to these intriguing deviations, the first instinctive question tends to be: What about the competing detector, do they see something as well? Just like in the previous blog post, I had a deja vu feeling. \(28\GeV\), haven't I seen it somewhere?
And indeed, in October 2018, almost three years ago, I wrote about a CMS dimuon resonance at... \(28\GeV\), the precisely identical mass. That blog post required some muons and bottom quarks in the final state. There is also some old evidence from the ALEPH detector at LEP.
You may think what it means. And if you believe that there is a new Higgs boson, you may choose whether you want its mass to be \(28\GeV\) or \(1\TeV\). Enjoy! ;-)
