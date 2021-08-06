Both ATLAS, CMS: it may look like a new \(400\GeV\) pseudoscalar

These blog posts have become ludicrous but I ultimately decided to publish a short note, this one, on a third pair of excesses. As discussed in a new hep-ph preprint
Interpretation of LHC excesses in ditop and ditau channels as a 400-GeV pseudoscalar resonanceby Arganda and 3 co-authors, yet another mild excess is seen both by ATLAS and CMS.
It is an excess indicating a pseudoscalar boson particle with\[ m_A \approx 400\GeV \] which you might label "something like the new CP-odd Higgs boson" in the MSSM.
This new particle, if real, also apparently seems to selectively couple to third-generation fermions. The hyperlinks to the papers are CMS 2019 and ATLAS 2020. This blog post was written on August 9th, I just changed the date for the three very similar posts to be clumped together.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment