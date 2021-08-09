Introduction to Edwin's series "Understanding QM"

In Polish notation, operators precede the operands. So + 2 2 equals 4 or 5 or how much it is for you. Austrian logic is apparently the system in which the introduction follows three parts of a series. You should first complete your three schools (kindergarten, elementary school, and driving school); and then you should be born by getting out of the mother's organs. Apologies to the Vienna Circle if that doesn't represent their most important intellectual added value.

Dear Luboš and readers,I just uploaded an introduction to my series on QM.The discussion below and reactions on YouTube convinced me that it would be fitting to say a few words about the intended scope and use of the series.I also make some very general but important comments about the materialist ideology versus science and recommend a few books for beginners. It doesn't come naturally to me to publish such general remarks but the constant misunderstandings I encounter online of even the most basic principles of physical theories suggest that such remarks can be important.Edwin SteinerLM: I approve this message. Great apologies to Edwin for this brevity. ;-) But he is just exactly right. Science has the capacity to decide (or add evidence) about questions that look philosophical, even very deeply philosophical, and questions that some people consider dogmas. These dogmas may be shown and they are often shown incorrect and quantum mechanics is indeed a glorious example of this power of science. As long as one is doing science, he listens to the evidence – either direct empirical evidence or indirect evidence implied by a theory that was forced upon us by a body of the empirical evidence – even when this scientific process leads to unexpected directions and conclusions, even when it conflicts with some deeply held beliefs.The generations of physicists around Einstein (*1879) and around Heisenberg et al. (*1901) was still a generation of sufficiently renaissance men who understood it was important to have some background in philosophy; and to argue about philosophy. Einstein has read some philosophy books (especially Ernst Mach) and Heisenberg has at least read lots of Einstein. In recent decades (~50 years), philosophy and science were almost surgically divorced. On one hand, it may be understood as a liberation of science that is no longer affected by philosophers' prejudices (much like science got liberated from the church dogmas during Galileo's life); on the other hand, this expectation is way too optimistic because the actual trend has been pretty much the opposite one. Philosophical prejudices still seem to have an upper hand in science (well, in disciplines like the universal postulates of QM) and it is the more incorrect, less intelligent dogmas (and those held by philosophically incapable people) that are standing above science today. For some reasons, some materialism (and it is really a Marxist flavor of it) has become so widespread (reaching the status of a monopoly) that people (who have no background in philosophy) are completely incapable of getting the basic point that there have been diverse non-materialist approaches and in specific questions, those were really proven correct by the scientific advances.In practice, people have been shaped by a mixture of popular literature (books and random articles in journals and on the Internet); and the technical literature. The popular literature has been increasingly inaccurate, increasingly misleading, increasingly tolerant to misleading and inaccurate statements, increasingly overhyping some clichés and concepts that may sound attractive to the listeners but that aren't really correct; while the technical literature was getting increasingly boring, subdued, hiding in a nuclear bunker, and unwilling to say anything that would dare to challenge something like people's philosophical views. The result of the increasing self-confidence of manipulative morons and the decreasing self-confidence of the people who know better (or who should know better) is obvious – an increasingly self-evident dictatorship of the morons and demagogues and a dropping quality of the people's understanding of the foundations of modern physics.One class of this obfuscation led by the dominance of the misleading popular media is the spurious industry of "interpretations of QM". The physical interpretation or physical meaning of the mathematical objects used by QM (such as the wave function) isn't left unspecified by QM. Indeed, instead, the physical interpretation is pretty much the most important part of the theory itself (of its beef). There is really nothing much to adjust according to the user's choice; all the alternative "interpretations" are actually very different theories that are promised to be "at least as successful as QM" but none of these alternative theories may really work well.Edwin also says that the proliferation of the popular literature means the expansion of non-quantitative statements; and they tend to be "negative". You can't do this or that, and similar sentences with "not" inside sound like a disappointment and a problem. But they are not real problems and in the proper quantitative approach of QM, these negative statements are really overshadowed by the accurate, useful, testable positive ones – what you can actually predict and what the prediction actually is etc. In reality, QM actually predicts things "as completely" as a theory in classical physics; the value of the predictions and their character is sometimes different, however. Also, the dominance of the superficial popular literature means that people pay too much attention to authorities and their out-of-context (and sometimes downright incorrect) quotes, something that isn't really the scientific approach to these questions. Science is not furthered one bon mot at a time, Edwin's nice bon mot says (and self-chooses itself as the exception that confirms the rule). ;-)He gives you a decently chosen list of recommended literature (QM, linear algebra). Of course I could add a twist from the second world, including Landau-Lifshitz, We Gardeners Are Growing Linear Algebra, and more.