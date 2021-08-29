Johnny Depp could relax in Carlsbad

Delta variant of Covid-19 strictly IS a common cold virus Since the beginning of the Covid-19 era, there has been a battle on "whether it is right to compare Covid-19 to the flu". Of cours...

Immunology, vaccinology, epidemiology 101 Australians have become the world's nuttiest nation when it comes to their response to Covid-19, a fact that I have expected because of ...

Only those countries that have experienced communism will survive the fatal virus By Mr Maroš Puchovský (Slovakia), written in Zmena/Všehomír [Change/Universe] 30 years ago (!!!) Thanks to Bohumil from Volný Blok an...

Taliban ultimately deserves the victory The war in Afghanistan started after September 11th, 2001 attacks. As many of you know, I was defending my PhD thesis on Tuesday 9/11/2001, ...

Vaccine efficacy at preventing Covid hospitalizations can't differ much from the efficacy at preventing positive Covid tests ...which is why the Pfizer jab is basically useless in the age of delta (and it's been lethal for tens of thousands )... Many people...

Susskind: horizon complementarity, second law ban bigly ripped, cyclic, and bottled universes Bill has persuaded me to read the whole July 2021 hep-th paper Three Impossible Theories by Leonard Susskind. Let me say in advance t...

Both ATLAS, CMS: it may look like a new \(1\TeV\) particle One week ago, Tošihide Maskawa (81) died of acncer; see Physics World . He co-authored the CKM matrix with Kobajaši and got the 2008 Nob...

NIF: laser-powered fusion may beat tokamaks soon I do believe that ignition (creation of energy exceeding the invested one) is close The Science Magazine brought us some good news yester...

Yesterday, when I was young, winters were cooler But is it true? The arguments supporting the climate hysteria are hysterical, ideological, and they usually want to sound scientific even ...