Commentary by Alexander Tomský



The book by the famous Israeli philosopher Yoram Hazony, The Virtue of Nationalism, has travelled the world and has come to us under the title The Praise of Nationalism. Since the ten and fifteen years since the publication of the now forgotten Czech-language defenses of the nation-state (Roger Scruton: On the Necessity of Nations and Pierre Manent: Why Nations Exist), the political situation in the West, especially after Brexit and President Trump, who, despite his problematic character, has emboldened American patriots, has changed to a great extent.







Above all, there has been an increase in the number of critics of economic globalisation, multinational corporations, and international institutions enforcing the rules of the international order.



Internationalists, who wrongly claim the epithet liberal, have slandered nationalism, says the author, and made it a bogeyman and a slur in Europe. Not so long ago, not only after the First World War, when nation-states were being created on the ruins of fallen empires, but also during the Second, the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition, Churchill and Roosevelt, promised not only liberation and independence to the nations under German and Japanese occupation (the Atlantic Charter), but eventually to the nations under colonial rule.







Founders of national democratic states like Nehru and Ben Gurion enjoyed universal respect. Hazony points out that by identifying nationalism with the atrocities of Hitler's racist regime, the proponents of European unification silenced debate about the advantages of a world order of nation-states and the disadvantages of empire. Hitler, like Napoleon and Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, did not recognise nation states and exploited his nation's patriotism to build a world empire.



"For we have only two choices, either imperialism or nation states, either the ethos of self-determination, a world of free peoples developing their identity or their cultural tradition and national interest in competition with others, or the subjugation of nations to one political regime with its false offer of global peace and prosperity." And it makes no difference whether it is called the European Union or the world order of supranational institutions. In both cases, unelected imperial officials enforce uniform rules.



The essential virtue of nationalism is the mutual loyalty of strangers with whom we share a common history, language, and ancient sufferings in establishing and defending the nation state, so that they can be considered a kind of extended family, and this loyalty allows those who lose elections to recognise the legitimacy of a government with which they deeply disagree.



Abstract civil rights and democracy will not create a cohesive community; either the state will collapse, as in our country or Yugoslavia, or a larger minority will establish a cruel dictatorship, as happened in Syria and Iraq.



The order of nation-states has a major advantage over empire: its petty wars are about minorities and borders, patriotism is not conquering, and it does not seek the destruction and subjugation of a neighbouring nation. The national interest puts limits on politicians; they are to use limited resources for the benefit of the nation and not for risky outbursts. Only imperial wars in the name of universal ideology are fought to the point of exhaustion.



If democracy is made possible solely by the nation-state, we have no choice and we must fight to maintain and strengthen our nation states. But it is a mistake to turn a blind eye to the dangers that Hazony, with his Israeli experience, somewhat overlooks. It sometimes happens that a nation goes mad as a whole.



"The nation is above everything. It is the source of everything. Its will is always legitimate... It is absolutely irrelevant how a nation exercises its will, the only important thing is that it does. Every measure is appropriate, the will of the nation is forever the supreme law."



Abbé Sieyès has exchanged Christianity for a political cult unbound by moral considerations, the opposite of national loyalty, an idol that offers salvation in the collective and deprives citizens of their rights, as Russia or Turkey demonstrate. Hazony refuses to distinguish between nationalism and patriotism; he holds that the French and German madness did not spring from love of country. The latter is an expression of a common destiny and tradition and does not dream of merging into a militant collective, loves its territory and its borders (the Czech anthem is called "Where is my home"), does not yearn for expansion. It is a shy virtue. But it reminds its leaders of the unwritten commitment to look after national interests, to improve the cultural and economic conditions of its citizens.



The aforementioned political scientists are noting, though not equally emphasizing, the normative advantages of the nation-state. They regard it as a necessary condition for individual and collective freedom. Indeed, national loyalties help reconciliation between classes, interests, and religions, and form the basis for compromising non-violent politics.

