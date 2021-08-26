Studies indicating that the Covid survivors' natural immunity trumps the vaccine-induced one

The Covid propaganda is arguably the greatest attack on the people's common sense and their basic understanding of science at least in the recent 500 years (not to mention the greatest attack on the world economy, easily trumping both world wars).



Much of the manipulation of the billions of people is about emotions (especially fear), not any arguments, but when it comes to arguments and explicit lies, the statement that "Covid-19 is something completely and qualitatively different than flu [and therefore deserves a totally different approach]" is probably the most fundamental Covid-19 of all. I think that the response to this ludicrous proposition is the primary question that separates the people who have kept their common sense from those who haven't. Covid-19 ended up being comparable to a flu episode (the Spanish flu, for example) but the Spanish flu mostly killed the young while Covid-19 has mostly killed older people than the life expectancy.



Another important lie is the lie that "the Covid epidemics hasn't ended" in countries like mine. The daily cases, deaths, and total hospitalizations are more than 99% below the most recent March 2021 peaks (and that's hugely below the thresholds for epidemics as used for flu, and Covid-19 delta is less lethal than flu!). Thankfully, 90% of the readers in Czech polls agree that "there is no ongoing epidemics of Covid-19 in Czechia". It's similar in many other countries except that many other countries fail to have the Czech herd immunity and they may indeed expect a (small but not quite negligible) part of the Covid events in the future. I think that a Western country where less than 0.25% of the population has died from Covid-19 isn't quite out of the woods yet.







In Australia and New Zealand, they lie about everything, including their statement that "they may meaningfully return to zero Covid cases before millions will have gone through Covid". That's of course nonsense. As I correctly predicted in June, Covid-19 cases in Australia are doubling-to-tripling every week and that exponential growth will only slow down and revert when a certain majority of the citizens will have the antibodies, and the vaccination of 100% is clearly not enough for that due to the low efficacy of the vaccines against delta. Today, Australia saw over 1,000 positive tests in a day for the first time.







A week ago, I became nearly certain that New Zealand was also on the trajectory towards infecting a majority of the citizens by Covid-19. Here you can see my prediction for these islands, too:





Like in Australia some months earlier, I am nearly certain now that most of the population of New Zealand (4.9 million) will have gone through Covid-19 within a year and they will have days when they report thousands of positive tests, too. — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) August 19, 2021

At Glenn Beck's Blaze TV website, Daniel Horowitz collected 15 scientific papers that indicate that the survivors' natural immunity is really more robust than the vaccine-induced immunity.