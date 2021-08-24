Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck discuss "journalists" with no virtues, potential civil war, divided nation, weak men

One of the best videos that I watched in recent days was this one-hour-long Glenn Beck's (The Blaze TV) interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson (who came to the center right TV channel after Bill O'Reilly was removed):







Just a few spoilers. These men obviously agree about most things (and they display quite some respect for one another) but you can spot some differences. Glenn Beck is a more canonical "populist"; Tucker Carlson finds it obvious that a good society has some admiration for a genuine expertise and genuine experts are needed, useful for Tucker and others, and they are given special roles. Even a person who doesn't make it to the elite from some perspective voluntarily agrees to be operated by a skillful trained heart surgeon; and economically led by a person with superior economics and financial skills.







They share many views about the dramatic deterioration (not only) of the U.S. as a nation in the recent years (and especially months, I would say). Like your humble correspondent, they hate the "journalists" who have no positive traits and who can be found everywhere. These SJW-like NPCs would love to rule everything but unlike a good and wise ruling class that used to exist, they don't actually love the people whom they want to rule (partly because they know that the complement is composed of better people than they are and they are jealous about it). And they're just not good at ruling. They suck at ruling and they suck at everything else. They have no nontrivial skills, they have no positive moral characteristics, they are just pathetic useless parasites that are sucking blood and money from the society and its coffers. Scum like that has filled 98% of (not only) the U.S. media, corporate boards, the chairman's chair at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and thousands of other traditional centers of power.







There's no doubt about it and I can testify that this degree of conformity was unthinkable in the Czechoslovak communism of the 1980s that I remember (even the regime was encouraging some independent thinking and even if it were not, most people didn't wait for a permission and preserved some independence at least in their living rooms). I believe that it was unthinkable in the (largely liberated) 1960s as well – and probably even in the 1970s (the normalization epoch). Carlson and Beck agree that these extremely low-quality, overwhelmingly new left (but it is really not "just" about any traditional tension between the left and right as we have imagined them for centuries), people have no integrity or passion for the truth. Why did it happen and how did it happen, we should ask? Why have the elite institutions been hijacked by far shittier people than (even) in the era of Nazism or Stalinism?



I think that the West has started this escalating period which may be seen as "total antimeritocracy" right now by gradually accelerating something that used to look innocent and normal, namely emotional blackmail. You know, some decades, people who sucked or who had some objective negative traits wanted to be elevated and wanted compassion and they were getting lots of it. It used to be a moral virtue to be compassionate. "Not saying certain things" was a part of the compassion – a seed of the suffocating political correctness, too. But the (unsurprising) problem was that the people who sucked started to increasingly abuse this compassion and the silence and the cooperation and distortion that resulted from the compassion. They turned it into a huge industry and the society as a whole – and many individuals who shouldn't have failed this test but they totally did – simply succumbed to this cheap trick.



So that's why we are basically living in the society where all the bottom layers of mankind that would normally stay "totally unsuccessful" (or that would have to undergo some inhumane fatal treatment in Nazi Germany) have hijacked the traditional institutions of power and were reshaping the whole civilization to their image – in other words, they are fudging the civilization up totally. In many institutions and governments etc., it is basically impossible to find a person who is not paying lip service to the anti-white racism, anti-male sexism, who is not an unhinged coward who is ready to hide to his basement because of a common cold virus or because of 0.01 °C of extra warming per year, aside from many other things. We may only find beings who don't care about the truth – who only care whether a statement is beneficial for their kin, namely pathetic human waste which they have deeply integrated themselves into.



Carlson and Beck have also discussed the apparently intentional divisions of the American society. The anti-white racism and vaccination mandates are clearly dividing families, breaking friendships, and pushing the nation (and other nations) to the brink of a civil war. Is that push in this very counterproductive and dangerous direction masterminded from above? Is it intentional? Are there some "big players" who are deliberately constructing conditions for a civil war? I am not so sure. I think that the people who are imposing stunningly disgusting things like BLM, third wave feminism, or vaccination mandates on whole nations don't even realize how shockingly controversial and explosive their policies are. (Of course I agree with Alex Jones that Donald Trump must be a dumbass if he tries to recommend a Covid vaccine to folks at a Trump rally; at least 70% of the people there must be really proud about their being Covid vaccine virgins.) They are totally surrounded by the same kind of braindead conformist creatures such as themselves – and if they happened to be less than 1 mile from someone who is not like them, a braindead fanaticized conformist NPC, they would run away and hide in a safe space.



So they just honestly (if this adverb is possible for such profoundly dishonest creatures) don't fudging understand that millions of people are really, really upset now – by these attacks on the traditional nations and patriotism, families, roles of men and women, meritocratic science, the universal postulates of quantum mechanics that the neo-Marxist human trash also chose as a target, ... and indeed, the freedoms, especially the freedom to say the self-evident truth (and to go outside your house to see the damn sunset!). These millions of people may be a minority by now but they still maximally care about freedom and all the things I enumerated (and others) and they are ready to shoot and kill a few dozens of millions of enemies if they are really pushed into corner and if the violent war is needed to preserve things that are more important than a few dozens of millions of conformist snowflakes' lives.



They have discussed many other issues including Russia which is clearly not a top foe of the U.S. and everyone who thinks that Russia is the top foe is a complete imbecile. They discussed Assad who may have some disadvantages but he made it damn possible for Christians in Syria to live decent lives. They discussed Hungary (Carlson interviewed Orbán recently) where things seem to be in a better shape than in the U.S. today. The Hungarians have a much more balanced spectrum of the press (a majority, but surely not an overwhelming majority, of the press opposes Orbán), drug addicts aren't ruling the streets and railways stations, the graffiti and aggressive postmodern architecture aren't dominating the view on the cities. But Carlson is a full-blown American and he will stay in the U.S. no matter what – which is a reason why it's so preposterous that he's been declared to be something like an Orbán's agent by some looney inkspillers.



I will skip some other important topics. At the end, especially Tucker identifies the problem as the problem of weak Republicans (like Mitt Romney and many others) – and it seems to be a problem of weak men, especially the American men. Almost no man is ready to stand in front of a tank in the name of principles. A vast majority of the heroes that Tucker interviews are female (well, I think that there could be some instinctive affirmative action performed by Tucker behind this shocking statistics). Tucker thinks that there are biological reasons why the (not only) American men have become such incredible cowards.



It is possible that the diet and remnants of plastic materials in the water etc. are behind the drop of testosterone, shrinking of the Y chromosomes and of the sperm counts, and cowardliness of the men. I do think it is an important question that deserves a very serious investigation. But I actually don't believe it much and I think that the actual change that has taken place is just a societal one, it is the adaptation of the behavior on top of a nearly constant biology.



You can find e.g. manly female governors such as Kristi Noem who will do everything to protect South Dakotans against the unconstitutional vaccination mandates, for example, against the far left Coronazi morons and their senile puppet Joseph Biden. But you know, Tucker, there is also Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas etc. It's simply not true that all the courageous people opposing these crazy things have to be female.



Instead, I think that there is a social explanation why women are overrepresented among the courageous people – or at least overrepresented relatively to the percentage that we used to consider natural in the thousands of years of our patriarchal society (whose existence is a nearly unavoidable consequence of the differences between the sexes, as Carlson rightfully stressed). And the reason is simply that the new political system has evolved to especially punish courageous men (and primarily straight white men) with character – because men (and straight white men) don't belong to any of the protected groups in this new perverted dictatorship of the weak. Because women belong to the right class, they are much less attacked, and that's why they could have preserved significantly more freedom than men.



This looks like a much simpler and more natural explanation to me, this particular effect is almost purely social. I obviously don't claim that the biological differences and evolution have played no role; the weakness of the women and other groups were the primordial forces that have created the current dictatorship of the scum and of the weak. But I am saying that when the ideology was established and the corresponding pressures were put in place, men with genuine qualities (and especially courageous men and free thinkers) were much more likely to be removed from the positions of power.



So I would have to see real hard and reliable data to believe that something is happening with the average sperm counts and similar things at all. I think that the old-fashioned true men still exist but they were removed from the visible positions of power. You can find many of them at the Trump rallies and some of them also attended the innocent January 6th excursion to the U.S. Congress (which shouldn't have been this innocent!). The difference from the past is that in the past, the free thinkers and men with courage and muscles were much more likely to be found in the government and in the chairs of the CEOs. The ideology that is ruling the U.S. at this moment has assigned the roles to the men in a reversed way. So the LGBT types that used to hide in the basements to protect themselves are filling main TV programs to earn millions and make careers – while the genuine men have been downgraded to once-in-a-century visitors of the U.S. Congress who must be extremist and stupid according to the perverse "press" – although some of them have the IQ 70% above the AOC's, on top of their muscles.



It's just the anti-meritocratic ideology that has done all these things. I think that Tucker is looking for some biological personification of the culprit but it is possible that none exists. The exponential acceleration of the emotional blackmail that could have led to a new totalitarian society that we are nearly experiencing now (before some angry man simply joins the game and kills a sufficient number of the wrong people so that this dystopian regime collapses like a house of cards, much like the puppet government in Kabul) was a looming instability of mankind that was waiting to be kickstarted when a variable surpassed a tipping point.