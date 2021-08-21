Vaccine efficacy at preventing Covid hospitalizations can't differ much from the efficacy at preventing positive Covid tests

...which is why the Pfizer jab is basically useless in the age of delta (and it's been lethal for tens of thousands)...







Many people (including epidemiologists and other doctors whom I respect and Dr Beran and Dr Pollert happen to belong to this set) don't get this simple yet math-loaded point and prefer to believe all sorts of voodoo science, especially the proposition that "while the Covid vaccine only has a ~40% efficacy against the positive PCR tests, it heavily [almost always, ~90%] prevents a serious disease, hospitalization, and death". It isn't true and it's straightforward to see that this unusual combination of softly but (numerically) heavily conflicting propositions can't be true.



Vaccine efficacy is defined as \[ VE = (1-RR) \times 100\% = \frac{ARU-ARV}{ARU} \times 100\%. \] Up to the "plain English" factor of 100 percent, vaccine efficacy is either equal to one minus the relative risk (RR) of developing the disease among the vaccinated over unvaccinated ones; or the relative reduction of the rate of the disease (note that \(RR=ARV/ARU\)). It's simple.







Delta (the politically correct name for the "Indian variant") is totally dominating in Israel which will be the country used for my simple empirical calculations and comments. OK, four weeks ago, we were told that Pfizer was only 39% effective against delta in Israel. That figure had gone down from 64% reported two weeks earlier, conflicted with pro-vaccine results from the U.K., but the Israeli data still argued that the vaccine was 88% effective at preventing hospitalization; and 91% at preventing serious hospitalization.







It just couldn't be true. When a vaccine is effective for you, it means that you don't even develop symptoms – and you probably don't develop any viral dose that is comparable to the doses that cause symptoms. I have discussed the positive form of this statement in January,

When vaccines don't prevent transmission, they are not effective.

What is the efficacy of the vaccine at preventing the further growth of the number of virions after at most \(X\) days?