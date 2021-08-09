Yesterday, when I was young, winters were cooler

But is it true?
The arguments supporting the climate hysteria are hysterical, ideological, and they usually want to sound scientific even though they contradict even the most elementary scientific facts. But as a Slovak e-friend who will be referred to as Simon just reminded me, there is one phenomenon (a totally non-ideological one, I would say) that makes it easier for the global warming pseudoscience to be widely adopted by millions of seemingly neutral people. And it's their view that they can clearly detect that when they were kids, the weather was colder and winters were cooler, among similar observations.
So Simon remembers that he could ski around his house (near the Small Fatra Mountains); it is impossible now when he is an adult. The snow started 200 meters lower than it starts now (which, if multiplied by the lapse rate, produces a realistic 1 °C of warming but those 200 meters were always extremely far from a constant and they were hidden in a much larger noise). The warming trend is self-evident, he believes: he has measured it by the simplest observations he could make in his life. Any week-long visit to his childhood combined with any week-long visit to his adulthood is enough to establish the difference that the climate has undergone. But is it true?
Of course it's not. The temperatures have been changing rather chaotically and you may only break the a priori symmetry between the cooling trend and the warming trend if you carefully and accurately enough observe the temperature that is
- averaged over whole days
- averaged over whole years (and you need several years both in the recent era and in the past era that are compared)
- averaged over the whole globe or a big portion of it
I think that I have the advantage of being a mental kid (as my relative in the French Riviera would say). In fact, I still think like a 4-year-old kid and have the same ideals; and when I was 4, I was already thinking as a scientist. In the key aspects, I haven't changed at all and the multiplication of the age by a factor of 12 doesn't represent a problem. The effect of "winters of my childhood were so much cooler" may be overwhelmingly described as an illusion and it is mostly an illusion due to a selection bias. In the kindergarten, I was already obsessed with illusions and my maternal grandfather was probably the main person who encouraged this interest of mine.
A crucial part of the illusion is the different psychology of kids and adults. In particular, kids may be really amazed by snow and ice when they see it for the first time. Or the second time etc. Appreciate the small number of days that you fully experience when you are still younger than 4 years. It is just some 500 days, exceptional days of your life. Childhood is a precious metal in the temporal space. I sort of remember the first large icicle that I have ever seen at age of 2-3. It was in the mountains (Bohemian Forest) which is a pretty naturally sounding location. It was so amazing! My understanding of thermodynamics and phase transitions was somewhat limited at that time (I still feel ashamed of my childhood holes in the Landau theory of the second-order phase transitions) but I did understand that some feelings may be illusions and one must think hard not to fool oneself. Although I didn't follow all the details of the Gaussian normal distribution (and I didn't even know that phrase), I was trying to place my exciting experiences into some distributions and quantitatively estimate the frequency of observations. I felt certain that many years later, I would try to remember what I exactly felt and how often I felt that, so I did spend a lot of energy by trying to make all the memories credible.
So aside from the first large icicles (which were still less stunning than the frozen car covered by the supercooled water near Lake Geneva), I remember winters when it was possible and convenient to cross-country ski in Pilsen (which I could do half a year ago, too, but I do remember more solid snow covers in Pilsen). I remember a day when I was 10 when the tramcars couldn't bring me to the school on the other side of Pilsen because the tracks and trams were frozen. I remember the shock after seeing –20 °C on the thermometer roughly at the same time. But I also remember many copies of a "disappointing" muddy Christmas when I felt robbed and cheated. In fact, I remember a huge amount of dirty snow in Pilsen that melted because of the intense smog of the 1980s (mostly caused by the Škoda Works chimneys; the sources have changed profoundly). And perhaps more importantly, I remember enough about my own psychology to know that the dirty, quickly melting snow was easier to be forgotten. I still haven't forgotten much of it! Most of these preserved memories only exist because I had adopted a plan not to forget a selection of the otherwise forgettable but standard perceptions.
Rationally speaking, the snow cover has dropped because of the warming trend which could have added some 0.5 °C to Pilsen's temperatures since those times; but the snow cover may have increased because the smog that quickly polluted the snow and made it melt quickly has almost entirely disappeared. I am not sure which effect is stronger but I bet that the latter (disappearance of smog) can't have a much lower effect than the global warming and probably wins.
OK, I remember some impressive icicles etc. that I saw for the first time in my life; some other pleasures of the winters, skiing, skating, snowmen, snowwomen, snowkids, and snowball fights. But I also remember muddy winters; and I remember that I have remembered the cooler and more pristine pictures more reliably than the muddy (and mostly sunny) ones. I remember some amazing floods with new huge seas in the early 1980s which approximately matched the huge floods in 2002 (nothing comparable for 19 years). And I honestly remember July 27th, 1983 when the Pilsen-Bory temperature reached 40.1 °C, almost matching the Prague-Uhříněves new absolute Czech record of 40.2 °C on the same day. The record high was suddenly improved by several degrees.
Some of the summers were really hot back around 1983, five years before James Hansen and the MetOffice/IPCC started to make the babbling about global warming a global duty, but we still came to Croatia-in-Yugoslavia (and some other Southern countries) where it was even warmer. Note that 1983 is already damn 38 years ago and it is still defines the hottest "day at home" that I remember. So much for the claims that every year must be warmer than the previous one. The absolute Czech record from Prague-Uh. was beaten in 2012 (August 20th, Dobřichovice near Prague) but the new one is 40.4 °C, just 0.2 °C above the 1983 record. It is a statistical tie.
The weather has always fluctuated and memories can be easily distorted by the selective remembering or selective forgetting. That's a point that I actually understood very well when I was a kindergarten scientist; too bad that many kids don't get this important point even when they are 80-year-old professors celebrated by the far left batšit crazy inkspillers. You know, there is a question that may easily prove that this whole "perception of a vastly cooler childhood" is nothing else than an illusion, and it is the first quantitative question you may ask:
Using your memories from your cool childhood, estimate how much warmer the weather (annual mean temperature) in your city is today, relatively to when you were a kid.Just try to ask this question to someone who is telling you with certainty that his childhood was much cooler. The answer you will get will be at least 5 °C. But it is obvious that such a high figure cannot have anything to do with the objective change of the temperatures because the latter were just about 1 °C per century, 0.5 °C from the childhood of the 50-year-old adults, and the latter 0.5 °C may get doubled when you evaluate it in a country (a piece of land where the trend was faster than the ocean trend). But it's still at most 1 °C of a change from your childhood that survives the scrutiny involving the thermometer record. If you feel that your childhood was at least 5 °C cooler than the present, it has been just proven that at least 80% of your memory is BS! BS caused by wrong or distorted memories and especially by the biased forgetting algorithm.
And be sure that it is the case. The first big snows, thick ice, icicles etc. are impossible to forget. You may talk about them for the following 50-80 years and pretend that this is "what your whole childhood looked like". Except that it didn't. Your childhood was full of disappointing mild winters, winter days when you couldn't ski so you were playing games at home (and completely ignored the weather at that moment), muddy Christmas days when you felt to be screwed by Baby Jesus but you had no social network on the Internet to complain about Him and His pathetic gifts, and many other things. On the contrary, when you saw an icicle or a snowy meadow in recent years (the very same ones that stunned you when it was the first time), you didn't give a damn because... it just wasn't the first time any longer. The psychological X-factor has faded away. Once you admit that 80% or at least way over 50% of some people's (or your) memories about their "cool childhood" is caused by an illusion, you should also be capable of understanding that it is totally plausible (and it is really the simple hypothesis preferred by Occam's razor) that almost 100% of the effect is an illusion (and more than 100% of it is possible, too). Probably a statistical illusion.
I was searching for the Czech words that I would use in a text similar to this one and I quickly found this 2016 essay whose message is almost isomorphic to the message of this blog post (the discovery is "completely independent"). But that Czech essay also brings graphs of the maximum snow cover in Budweis, South Bohemia; and some other graphs, including the maximum snow cover experienced by people aged between 3 and 13, plotted against the year of their birth. The message is that the objective graphs of the snow are an almost perfect white noise; and almost everyone can find some childhood winters that were cool and spectacular enough. However, everyone can also find some mild and disappointing winters, including a series of several such consecutive winters (in most cases).
These days, everything about the weather tends to be politicized because dishonest gr@tins find this politicization convenient for their dirty personal interests. But if you subtract all this ideological garbage, what is left is an assertion that has been with us for centuries and probably much more than centuries. People of all generations in memory have been saying "yesterday, when I was young, winters were cooler".
This version of "Yesterday, when I was young" by Charles Aznavour was co-sung by Elton John. Of course, I prefer Karel Gott's Czech remake because yesterday, when I was young, Karel Gott had a much better voice (to to mention that he was alive). Also, Gott's song is more informative (even when it comes to the atmospheric data and the data about pollution) and describes Pilsen (where Gott was born on the Bastille Day in 1939, exactly 150 years after the French event) between the Protectorate [Nazi occupation] years and the Stalinist years. The world in Pilsen was apparently so wonderful when Gott was a kid! ;-)
Before CO2, gr@tins, climate change, and global warming made it to every other sentence about the weather, people still had these twisted memories and they were fooling themselves with the same illusions. Here is a wonderful 1926 text published in the Czechoslovak Courier that has described the (then) recent mild winters. While the text fails to mention Gr@ta and CO2 (not even the time-traveling Gr@ta can be found there), most of the sentiments, whining, beliefs, discussion about the practical consequences sound just like in the texts written 95 years later. So the pioneers of skiing suffered because of some mild winters including 1881-1882, 1898-1899, 1912-1913, 1913-1914 (especially April 1914 was much warmer than it should have been), 1915-1916, 1918-1919... Many of these winters were said to be warmer than the latest one (in 1925-1926). The author of that essay clearly felt the urge to defend some sanity – he or she has played a nearly identical role as the climate skeptics play today. From some perspective, this argument hasn't changed at all and the "character" of the people in both camps has really remained completely constant! The "believing" side loves to remain superficial and be fooled by illusions; the "skeptical" side loves to identify the illusions, penetrate beneath the surface of the appearances, and escape being manipulated.
The 1926 text contains not only the usual talk about the consequences for the pioneers-skiers. There are also numerous fun paragraphs about the scientific explanation of the causes (note that even if the CO2-caused warming trend deserves a discussion at all, its magnitude was more than 10 times smaller in 1926 than it is in 2021 so changes of CO2 were clearly negligible for the climate at that time):
We hear all sorts of impossible explanations about the causes of these mild winters. There are stories of variations in the Gulf Stream which, according to the evidence, do not exist at all, of cold waves from America which have partly mistaken their path, or even of increased irradiation of the high air.A few days ago, you must have heard about the stopping of the Gulf Stream again. The anonymous Czechoslovak author discussed this possible theory already in 1926 and he or she was clearly far more scientifically informed than the average inkspiller writing about the Gulf Stream in 2021. The 1926 text doesn't talk about "stopping of the Gulf Stream", just about some major fluctuations in its strength which are still impossible. The author almost certainly understood that the Gulf Stream is ultimately driven by the statistical asymmetry in the direction of winds and that asymmetry exists because of the spinning of the Earth – and the latter just won't stop. Aside from debunking the decelerating Gulf Stream pseudoscience, the 1926 texts discusses other ocean-based, atmospheric, and solar explanations. I would have comments about everything but it is absolutely unquestionable that this author was smarter in weather science than the average people who write about the same topic 95 years later! In particular, the author clearly understood that the temperature of the atmosphere isn't obtained "directly" from the solar heat; and he or she has thought about lots of regional geographic data and regions that were sending us one kind of the weather or another.
As for the cold waves of the Americas, wireless telegraphy has enabled us to monitor the daily progress of the weather throughout the North Atlantic and the North American continent. Here we can well observe how cold currents with a temperature of about -10 to -20 degrees are released off the North American east coast, penetrate periodically in a southeasterly direction, and, mixing with the warm air hovering over the ocean, gradually increase the temperature of the ocean.
If these waves then arrive at the Azores, they may at most cause a cooling from +15 degrees to +12. If, exceptionally, they move westwards and arrive in a long current across the Gulf Stream to the British Isles, they act directly there as 'heat waves'.
Our cold waves always come either from Greenland or - and most impressively - from Russia. The latter cause our usual severe winters, such as the freezing winter of 1923-24, while the Greenland cold waves warm up considerably on their way across the ocean and bring us our usual cold-wet climate.
The warming of the high air layers by intensified irradiation, given as the cause of the mild winter, becomes an utterly untenable idea if we only realize how easily our atmosphere transmits the sun's rays. The atmosphere cannot in any appreciable degree convert sunlight into heat, and derives its own temperature almost entirely from the backward thermal radiation of the earth.
The circumstance that, in winter territories undisturbed by high flakes, we find the air warmer at the height than near the ground, is explained by the fall of the heavier cold air of the layers nearest to the earth, which takes place undisturbed by calm weather with high pressure.
In spite of this, the sun and its rays are the true cause of mild winters and our weather in general. The particularly impressive solar radiation in the equatorial territories is decisive in this respect.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
OK, when we were kids, icicles looked larger because they were larger, in the units of our body size. Everything that we saw when we were kids (like my kindergarten, I mean the building) looks rather small now. But it used to look big because it was big – it was a larger multiple of your height (which was small when you were kid but now it is larger). It is important to realize that this trivial illusion (resulting from your growing body: your linear dimensions were 50% of the adult ones when you were three!) applies to many procedures "evaluating the weather", too. So the same icicles looked bigger and scarier because you were small (they were really more dangerous for you!); the same snow cover or ice sheet looked thicker because they were thicker relatively to your height as well, and so on. It was easier for you to freeze in the winter because your fat layer was probably thinner than it is now and it took a shorter time to the freezing temperatures to penetrate to the core of your body, the snow survival time was much longer (in the units of your age which used to be lower when you were a kid) and so on.
So the harsh winter days brought some experience that is nearly unforgettable, unlike the boring muddy winter days. Every sane person should realize that this illusion is real. No person below 40 can have his own empirical evidence that would statistically significantly demonstrate a warming trend from his childhood; a vast majority of the claimed "signals" in all such would-be justification is an illusion, it is just bullšit. It is bullšit that has existed for centuries and well before the global warming pseudoscience became popular, adults were talking about their childhood in this way. The global warming pseudoscience was created as a nasty New Age religion that abuses this omnipresent bias. People, even seemingly neutral people, are led to confirm the basic (wrong) claims by their own experience (which is really just a set of illusions and selection biases) and such people also become more likely to approve the criminal "cures" for this non-existent problem.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment