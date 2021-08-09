Yesterday, when I was young, winters were cooler

But is it true?



The arguments supporting the climate hysteria are hysterical, ideological, and they usually want to sound scientific even though they contradict even the most elementary scientific facts. But as a Slovak e-friend who will be referred to as Simon just reminded me, there is one phenomenon (a totally non-ideological one, I would say) that makes it easier for the global warming pseudoscience to be widely adopted by millions of seemingly neutral people. And it's their view that they can clearly detect that when they were kids, the weather was colder and winters were cooler, among similar observations.







So Simon remembers that he could ski around his house (near the Small Fatra Mountains); it is impossible now when he is an adult. The snow started 200 meters lower than it starts now (which, if multiplied by the lapse rate, produces a realistic 1 °C of warming but those 200 meters were always extremely far from a constant and they were hidden in a much larger noise). The warming trend is self-evident, he believes: he has measured it by the simplest observations he could make in his life. Any week-long visit to his childhood combined with any week-long visit to his adulthood is enough to establish the difference that the climate has undergone. But is it true?







Of course it's not. The temperatures have been changing rather chaotically and you may only break the a priori symmetry between the cooling trend and the warming trend if you carefully and accurately enough observe the temperature that is

averaged over whole days

averaged over whole years (and you need several years both in the recent era and in the past era that are compared)

averaged over the whole globe or a big portion of it

Using your memories from your cool childhood, estimate how much warmer the weather (annual mean temperature) in your city is today, relatively to when you were a kid.

We hear all sorts of impossible explanations about the causes of these mild winters. There are stories of variations in the Gulf Stream which, according to the evidence, do not exist at all, of cold waves from America which have partly mistaken their path, or even of increased irradiation of the high air.



As for the cold waves of the Americas, wireless telegraphy has enabled us to monitor the daily progress of the weather throughout the North Atlantic and the North American continent. Here we can well observe how cold currents with a temperature of about -10 to -20 degrees are released off the North American east coast, penetrate periodically in a southeasterly direction, and, mixing with the warm air hovering over the ocean, gradually increase the temperature of the ocean.



If these waves then arrive at the Azores, they may at most cause a cooling from +15 degrees to +12. If, exceptionally, they move westwards and arrive in a long current across the Gulf Stream to the British Isles, they act directly there as 'heat waves'.



Our cold waves always come either from Greenland or - and most impressively - from Russia. The latter cause our usual severe winters, such as the freezing winter of 1923-24, while the Greenland cold waves warm up considerably on their way across the ocean and bring us our usual cold-wet climate.



The warming of the high air layers by intensified irradiation, given as the cause of the mild winter, becomes an utterly untenable idea if we only realize how easily our atmosphere transmits the sun's rays. The atmosphere cannot in any appreciable degree convert sunlight into heat, and derives its own temperature almost entirely from the backward thermal radiation of the earth.



The circumstance that, in winter territories undisturbed by high flakes, we find the air warmer at the height than near the ground, is explained by the fall of the heavier cold air of the layers nearest to the earth, which takes place undisturbed by calm weather with high pressure.



In spite of this, the sun and its rays are the true cause of mild winters and our weather in general. The particularly impressive solar radiation in the equatorial territories is decisive in this respect.



