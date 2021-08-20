Zero emissions in Britain

Commentary by Alexander Tomský



How is it possible that we are ruled by lunatics? English people often ask in uncharacteristic indignation under articles about zero emissions and green government policies in the right-wing media. It's hard to know how many of those raving lunatics there are. Two years ago the Johnson government enacted a programme of total electrification of the economy from renewable sources by 2030 (it already has the highest proportion of green electricity in the world, 30 per cent) and banned the production of internal combustion engines from 2030. So far people are not revolting. It's a long way off, no one knows what will happen. Maybe in time, they think, when we start getting poorer, the new overlords will change everything.







Even the EU is not lagging behind with its "green deal". It is a mystery why pragmatism is not enough for politicians, why do they need visions? A beautiful zero-emission world is not feasible without a scientific and technological revolution. That's why critics are so furious and count the astronomical costs.







Britain emits less than one per cent of the world's CO2, even less than under Queen Victoria at the height of industrialisation in the late 19th century. And it has more than twice the population today and is many times more affluent. But according to the UK's Climate Commission (CCC), zero emissions are "necessary, feasible and cost-effective". Of course, none of those three apply.



But why zero, wouldn't half, three-quarters of today's emissions be enough? To aim for absolutes is extremism. Electric cars will always be expensive (the price of precious metals for battery production is skyrocketing due to scarcity and expensive mining), do politicians intend to deprive half the population, especially rural areas, of cars?



Government documents sometimes admit that a reduction in living standards is necessary, we are to set an example to the world, as in the industrial revolution, and the investment (£12 billion) in electrification development is to bring 8,000 jobs in hydrogen factories. For God's sake, the sceptics fret, since when are subsidised jobs a benefit to the economy, someone has to pay for them. And pure hydrogen from gas will always be the most expensive fuel in the world due to carbon removal, not to mention electrolysis.



Johnson is going to chair the UN climate change summit in Glasgow later this year. He will be talking about the fiasco of the previous agreement in Paris five years ago. Several dozen countries reneged on their then much more modest pledge to cut emissions, including China and the US, and last year alone China built 48 new coal-fired power stations. While Britain will close its last coal-fired plant next year, the number is rising around the world, especially in India, which may prefer not to send delegates to the summit.



The big sinner, oddly enough, is Germany, which produces 24 per cent of its electricity from coal and operates six of the ten largest power stations in Europe. In time, it will replace them with gas, but that is far from clean energy. The dogmatism of the Greens is certainly responsible for the alarmism and hysteria about global warming, but it is hard to believe them when they reject nuclear power and do not help the Third World to dismantle coal-fired power stations. Something is wrong here! Wouldn't that cost less than lowering the standard of living of the West?



The British government intends to force households (26 million) to replace their gas heating with heat pumps and electrify their kitchens and bathrooms. But that won't reduce emissions – for the same reason why we like to say in Czechia that an electric car has an exhaust pipe in Počerady [a large brown coal power plant owned by Mr Tykač]. And where to get so much electricity when 12 percent is already imported, perhaps millions more windmills? There is plenty of space in the Strait, but construction costs are rising due to the price of copper and nothing can be done without subsidies. There is no discussion of the cost, the impact on productivity and the competitiveness of the industry. The Minister of Finance was supposed to publish an estimate of the total cost in April, and it is no wonder that he has not. But the main obstacle to the green vision will be workers, those new voters who abandoned the socialists and voted for Johnson and Brexit. There are millions of them, and there is no money to insulate their houses, to convert these houses to clean energy, and there won't be any money available in the immediate future. Electrification is a hobby of the rich and the total visions are totalitarian in general.

