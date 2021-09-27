Czechia, Czechs don't have the right to stop coal mining in Turów, Poland

OK, I am ashamed of my government's actions against Poland when it comes to the Turów coal mine.







Some basic facts. The Polish area above (roughly 5 km times 5 km; with the lunar landscape that will be pretty later in this century, like many similar places in Czechia) is near the Czech (and also German) border. Czechia is in the South and the mine is one of Poland's largest lignite reserves. There should be around 760 million (metric...) tons of brown coal there. The annual production is 27.7 million tons of coal. I can't find the fresh prices but 1 metric ton of coal was around $35 in 2019. Multiply and you will see that the value of the coal there is some $27 billion and about $1 billion should be extracted in a year. A fraction of this price is eaten by the expenses, however.







Alternatively, the brown coal may be looked at as the only source of the nearby 2 GW Turów power station. 2 GW = 2 GJ/s gets translated to 63,000,000 GJ = 17,500,000 MWh per year. If you divide $1 billion per year by 17,500,000 MWh per year, those "per year" cancel and you get the price $57 per MWh. The current electricity prices are twice or thrice as high in Central Europe, Poland's prices are between 1/2 and 2/3 of the price anywhere else, thanks to King Coal. Poland is already ready to import the resources and/or energy from Russia, despite the hostile relationships that have exised for a long time (only the U.S. and Czechia, formerly the best friend of the USSR, made it to the recent list of hostile nations of Russia LOL).







At any rate, some people have complained that the water level in their water wells dropped, or something like that. Some measurable problems (perhaps also noise) only applies to one village called Uhelná in Czechia. Because the complaints are almost completely confined to this village, I think that you need to know some facts about that village. Start with the Panorama Street View and walk through this near tiny village for a while.



"Uhelná" means "The Feminine Coal One [The Coal Village]", the German name was "Kohlige", too. I will call it The Coal One. This name makes it really strange when the villagers are complaining against the mining of coal. Now, the village is technically a part of Hrádek nad Nisou [Little Castle Upon the Neisse River]. The Little Castle has 7,800 people but The Coal One only has... 33 inhabitants who live at... 22 addresses. A minute ago, you could have easily looked at all the houses in The Coal One.



Great. So the "damage" that is being done is that about 22 water wells don't have enough water. 22 damn water wells. This "problem" has been leveraged – through the Czech government and rogue EU courts – to an argument that is claimed to have the capacity to stop the coal mining in Turów. Just think about the proportions for a millisecond. The Turów coal mine produces something like $1 billion worth of coal annually; and someone claims that the shortage of water for 33 people is a sufficient argument to existentially threaten the coal mine.



Can you provide 33 people with an alternative source of water with a small fraction of $1 billion a year? You bet. And the Polish prime minister has indeed proposed a solution. I have no doubts that he can propose – and he has probably proposed – an extremely generous solution to all these problems. He is preserving (and he will surely preserve) the mining of coal worth $1 billion a year or so. How much is water for 33 people in the same year? A Czech person needs some 100 liters per day or 36,000 liters per year. In Pilsen, after some huge increases of prices, we pay CZK 0.10 per liter (which includes the sewer rates). So it is CZK 3,600 per person per year or CZK 100,000 or $5,000 per year for 33 people who live in The Coal One.



The insanity of this absurd argumentation has made it possible for $5,000 worth of water in a year (which Poland may easily deliver there in many different ways) to threaten the mining of coal for $1 billion per year. The ratio of these two prices is 200,000. Two hundred thousand. It is completely insane. For all practical purposes and most of the impractical purposes, the damage done to the water wells in The Coal One is zero. Sadly, the European Union is full of loons who are ready to fight to preserve some $5,000 and they are willing to pay (your) $1 billion for their fight along the way. No one even dares to torture them when they destroy a billion after billion, a trillion after trillion, and, more importantly, the freedom of half a billion of people.



Nevertheless, the Czech government has irresponsibly teamed up with the nasty EU scumbags whose motivations are clear:

They want to harm Poland which is one of the two main "heretics" according to the jerks in Brussels, along with its main ally, Hungary. Unlike a sick mob of Western European nations, both countries preserve the European values, nation states, the white people's traditions in Europe, conventional families, and the health of their economies, among other things. They want to harm the coal production because Brussels is full of Gr@tins that decided to fight against the most sensible source of energy. As you know, the utterly unscientific superstitions about the dangerous man-made climate change are powering the looney behavior of these believers (and especially opportunists who exploit the fanaticism of the brainwashed millions). The EU bureaucracy wants to damage the relationship inside the Visegrád Group which sometimes acts as a promising platform that opposes the ongoing crazy far left transformation of the EU. Most frequently, Slovakia is being chosen as the fifth volumn within the V4 group. Here it is Czechia, the second least reliable member of V4. Last but not least, the EU apparachiks want to weaken the importance of the borders between nations. They want these "neighbors' disputes" to be equivalent to neighbors' disputes within a single country or even a single village because they want the whole EU to behave as a single country, a country that they want to control on top of that.

As I have calculated above, the fairly quantified damages made to the Czech subjects are ludicrously negligible, can be compensated, and indeed, Poland has already proposed some compensation or help that solves the real difficulties that people have enumerated. The same point described in the opposite way: The damages caused to Poland by the forced termination of the coal mining would be incomparably larger, and that is why it would be much more correct to call Poland a victim of this co-existence of neighbors. When the activity on some land XY is disputed, it is still the owner of XY and not the neighbor whose view should be more important. This is what the ownership means. While I would agree that the Polish treatment of the mine has been insensitive to the neighbors, "insensitive" just mustn't be enough to mean "legally unacceptable". They still have the right to do it. To deny this statement of mine means to deny the basic ownership rights; and to impose the dictatorship of emotions and whining snowflakes. We have seen numerous similar "environmentally powered disputes between neighbors". Gabčíkovo-Nagymaros was a communist-era but sensible water dam project on the Slovak-Hungarian border that the (then green) Hungarians decided to hate. The Hungarian part was cancelled, Hungary still gave (the newly independent) Slovakia a hard time while the scaled down project was reduced. Austria has protested against the 2 Czech nuclear power plants and some others in the adjacent countries. And there may have been others in the region. Czechia or Czechoslovakia has often been on the side of the "active player" that was (spuriously) claimed to do something terrible by a neighbor. It's very bad that our government doesn't appreciate how annoying these whining neighbors are. More conceptually: Some protection against "noise made by a neighbor" is a low-level law or regulation that can only be adopted by a nation state or a village or a similar coherent bloc. It just cannot and shouldn't apply to pairs of estates that belong to different countries. The reason is that only the laws that may be enforced are meaningful. And for the national sovereignty to exist, we just cannot allow laws that allow the intervention of one country into another that kills billions in revenue and uses $5,000 petty water complaints as an excuse. The victim (I mean the side that would lose the billions) would defend itself vigorously, anyway.

