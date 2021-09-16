My first direct censorship at Blogger.com

Minutes ago, I received my first message about the direct censorship of content at Blogger.com, a Google-owned platform that runs this website. The page that was suspended was a short text revolving around a video commentary by the main father of the mRNA vaccines, Dr Robert Malone, about the current issues surrounding the mRNA vaccines.



It is another big leap for the arrival of the full-blown totalitarianism in California and beyond. I think that the individuals responsible for this nasty act violate even the most basic laws of my country. They must be punished. Google must immediately start to violate the Czech laws or the operation of the company in my country must be banned.