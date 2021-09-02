Robert Malone on messenger RNA, mRNA vaccines, community that does those things, uselessness of vaccines, emerging evidence for ADE

You may try to speed up the video, 1.5x seems watchable enough.







Here is a 50-minute-long interview with Robert W. Malone, the first co-inventor of the mRNA vaccines. He has achieved a lot and has many official affiliations that make him a truly vital world class expert on similar vaccines and issues of virology. Google Scholar lists him with over 12,000 citations, starting with over 5,000 for a paper about gene transfers.







In the video, he gives you a short introduction into the RNA molecules, types of RNA, messenger RNA (mRNA), and its role in the production of proteins by ribosomes. He offers nice robotic and computer-science analogies for these cells and molecules. Malone also discusses the small community of the experts who are basically deciding about these matters in the world.







Much of the commentary focuses on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine, its becoming uselessly weak after 6 months for everybody, and its failure to do any useful thing for the bulk of the recipients. He recommends people outside the risk groups not to get vaccinated. Attached to the data including the newest data at all times, he concludes that the U.K. and Israeli (and other) data make it very clear that the vaccines don't help to tame the contagion right now, and they don't protect a decisive fraction of the vaccine recipients from the hospitals and cemeteries.



Instead, there seems to be a growing signal indicating that the vaccinated people get a stronger Covid-19, e.g. by the measurements of the viral doses that seems to be much higher in many cases. Some of the data seems to directly prove the ongoing antibody-dependent enhancement: the antibodies in this scenario are actually used to make the disease stronger, they help the virus to get to cells of the vaccinated patient where the virus wouldn't get without the ADE help.



Meanwhile, as he also discusses, billions of people are fed with misleading statements and/or outright lies ("the vaccines are completely safe" is probably the most important one from his viewpoint). At some moment, the interviewer describes these lies as "noble lies" but I think it is too flattering a description. Some of the people may really believe these lies and consider them noble but they're mostly victims (who were trained to feel as important victims, however); the main promoters of these lies have almost certainly and almost completely malicious and egotist motives to do so, including profiteering. At the end, he hypothesizes that the Big Pharma companies have largely bought or co-opted the media plus governments and that is why these counterproductive vaccination policies are promoted in most countries. He describes some of the deep connections between the Big Pharma, Big Media, Big Tech, Big Gates, and Big Government, aside from some other big jerks.