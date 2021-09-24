When claims about morphology and evolution prove that the speaker hasn't understood evolution at all





Diptera's (flies') vein patterns are almost as diverse as human fingerprints but even much more easily recognizable as veins of some species.



There are millions of things to write about. I don't want to promote things like "tyranny in Australia" into a major theme of this blog so this is left to Twitter. The events are "small isolated incidents", anyway, despite the fact that the unifying theme – rise of tyranny (not only) in Australia – is obvious.



Instead, I want to make a short comment about two articles on biology in the Quanta Magazine.





The evolution was apparently accelerating when we were getting close to humans so you might think that a very long time (gigayears?) was spent with unicellular life at the beginning. Except that it's BS: it takes ~2 years for them to create multicell life https://t.co/Q5zwE7qoDa — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) September 24, 2021