Attack on children finally made the Czech diplomacy act against Scottish BLM-affiliated thugs

Glen Kamara, the black "international Finnish" player of Rangers, a Scottish soccer team, became the most hated athlete in Czechia after his violent behavior on the stadium (against SK Slavia Prague), after he beat Czech player Ondřej Kúdela in a dark Glasgow tunnel, and after his rather demonstrably fabricated accusations of Kúdela from racism that were created to mask his own (real) unacceptable behavior.







Video and audio with a local perspective on the atmosphere is here. It was chosen to demonstrate the kids' selective negative emotions to Kamara. You will be the judge whether anything inappropriate has taken place.



Like United and City in Manchester, Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague have been the two traditional rivals in the Czech capital for a century. It just happens that in the current table of the main Czech league, the second Slavia and third Sparta are bettered by FC Viktoria Pilsen (my hometown), despite some 5 years of lousy performance of the Pilsner team that had suddenly become the main star of the Czech soccer in 2010. (Robert Platek, a rich dude in New York, considers buying our club.) Pilsen has surely added complications to the traditional binary rivalry of the Prague teams.







At any rate, AC Sparta Prague played Rangers yesterday. Because of some previous harassment of the Prague team, normal adults couldn't be present in the stands. However, some UEFA exception allowed organized children (with a small number of guards) to attend. Prague has fully exploited the exception. So 10,879 Czech children (age: 6-14) were rooting for their beloved Prague team. An example of the wonderful atmosphere is sketched in the video at the top. The Slovak player Dávid Hancko scored the only goal (Prague won 1-to-0: Scotland gets battered everywhere they go) and he praised the great energy coming from these children, as so many others. Some critics of Sparta's ultras have pointed out that the ultras should be ashamed if so many people say that they have experienced the atmosphere (made by children) like never before on that stadium.







It is absolutely unsurprising that there were lots of kids who were booing when (or whenever) Glen Kamara touched the ball. He is a notorious person and this is what happens to such persons. His behavior on the grass was atrocious again and he ultimately received a red card (two red cards in two matches is a lot). Fine, instead of thinking for the wonderful atmosphere, the far left and simply racist British press started another wave of their pathetic, hateful anti-Czech diatribes. Surely the kids had to be racists because they were booing Kamara and the reason had to be that he was black. Wouldn't you consider the possibility that he was booed because he is a terrible human being? A white Rangers player got a similar treatment but they don't care about him.







Things kept on escalating due to some expected and some new anti-Czech warriors. Kamara's lawyer who openly brags about his affiliation with Burn-Loot-Murder (because it's a positive thing in the U.K. mainstream now!) has been attacking the pure Czech children's souls on his Twitter cesspool relentlessly. But he sort of became a second league in his industry of bigotry because he didn't include a powerful image. So I believe that the following tweet was a more influential explosive that has escalated the disagreement to the diplomatic level.





The worst thing about the scenes in Prague last night is that I’m not shocked in the slightest!

In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they’re behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage. What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit.

UEFA 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/HL83FNv9EE — Marvin Bartley (@dothebartman1) October 1, 2021