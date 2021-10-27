Czechoslovak communist shelves were in a better shape than the current American ones

I have seen numerous photographs of the empty shelves in the U.S. shops. They are shocking. They are being blamed on the gap in the supply due to the (crazy) lockdowns, the ludicrous maternal leave of the gay minister of transportation, and the increased demand due to all the helicopter money (not to mention panic buying encouraged by the Covid-hysterical filthy liars calling themselves the journalists). But this extremely accurate attribution is a propaganda of some kind because "most", and not just "few", of the basic mechanisms of capitalism are under attack in America right now.





Junior compares the situation in the US now to the hardships he endured during his childhood, waiting in line for bread in communist Czechoslovakia. (I’m not joking). pic.twitter.com/vUc9FIXLgn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2021