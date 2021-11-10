Backlash against Covid fear porn campaign

Like most nations, Czechs are exposed to quite some amount of stupid and dishonest pro-vaxx commercials everywhere.



Billboards often promote vacations along with the vaccine, urging you to "make a period after [terminate] Covid" along with the whole nation (this "period" has been promised from Spring 2021 and it was a lie everywhere, wasn't it? A similarly heavily leaky vaccine can never change the course of an epidemic qualitatively!). The prime minister offered his stinky tennis shoes to someone who would agree to be vaccinated.



I am always trying to turn off radios when I hear one one of the pieces (which simply insult me and drive me up the wall by their stupidity, every time) but it hasn't prevented me from hearing some of them 30 times. Two examples:

Boy: Mom, we will travel to the sea for the long weekend again, won't we?

Mother: Well, I am not sure this time...

Boy: But we have been going every year.

Mother: But the water is too salty there and it has annoying waves on it.

Boy: Isn't the reason that we are not vaccinated?

Mother: Not at all (silently, emphasizing the untruth), and we need to take care of the neighbor's hamster, anyway!

Boy: Mom? Natalia: I will have a huge graduation party, isn't it great?

Amalia: Well, parties are no longer fashionable, why won't we just be together, two of us.

Natalia: Have you lost your mind? There will be a PARTY! You must be afraid because you're not vaccinated right?

Boy, Natalia: Shall we go to the sea or the party?

Mom, Amalia: We can't because the giant Covid assholes in the government have banned XYZ for the unvaccinated. We can't get vaccinated because 1) that would mean our support for this loss of freedom in our country, 2) it is dangerous for our cohorts to get vaccinated because of... myocarditis... dangerous interactions of natural antibodies and the proteins... The risks of the vaccination exceed the benefits.

Aside from the photographs themselves, the texts are outrageous, too: How can you know that those patients didn't have a very good reason to avoid vaccination? How can you connect your slogans that condemn the patient with his or her actual fate that is unknown to you? Minister, it is disgusting!