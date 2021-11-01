Babiš criticised the European climate package in Glasgow

Czech Press Agency / Novinky.cz



Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš criticised the European climate package known as Fit for 55 at the UN climate change conference COP 26 in Glasgow on Monday. He said the green deal could become European green suicide without a rational approach. [Full speech, video, in Czech.]







According to Babiš, it is first necessary to address whether the targets are too ambitious, how much money the transformation will cost and whether Europe and individual countries can afford it.







In recent years, according to the Czech Prime Minister, environmental protection has been replaced by the fight against climate change. He recalled that the European Union wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, but the Fit for 55 package goes much further than what the EU has agreed. He criticised, for example, the fact that the European Commission is proposing that new cars in the EU should not produce any carbon dioxide emissions from 2035.







According to Babiš, Europe produces about nine percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. "The European Union cannot achieve anything without the involvement of major polluters such as China and the United States," he said.



The Fit for 55 package, he said, takes no account of the conditions and capabilities of individual EU member states. Babiš also said that without answers to questions about whether the targets are too ambitious or how much the transformation will cost, the Green Deal will become European green suicide.



Babiš considers it absolutely essential that member states should be able to choose their own energy mix to achieve carbon neutrality. He advocated nuclear power as a clean and safe source of energy.



According to the prime minister, the green deal may lead to social, economic, political and geopolitical costs, which may create enormous tensions in society or among allies and open the door to radicals. The deal, he said, could be responsible for the loss of competitiveness of the European Union, rising unemployment and astronomical energy prices.



At the end of his speech, Babiš called for a critical, rational and non-ideological approach to climate policy.



At the Glasgow conference, the heads of dozens of countries and governments are appearing to present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Speeches have been made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

