Larry Summers vs inflation deniers

Some media have concluded that Larry Summers has been vindicated and indeed, we can already say that the inflation wasn't "transitory" as way too many Western economists, including those at the Federal Reserve, have been saying for a very long time.



Summers – who explained his success by pointing out that the things are trivial for brilliant brains such as his and the other economists are just way too dumb aßholes (my quote isn't precise) – describes the ongoing inflation as "entrenched". Of course, it may accelerate further.



In the Bloomberg interview above, Summers said that it was easy to see that the inflation would be pretty big. Basic economic models were enough for that. Maybe he wrote it quantitatively but I haven't seen it yet. In reality, I often use my intuition and it is tempting to talk about "models" even though the predictions are pretty much just qualitative in nature. It is hard to make hard-precision predictions, especially at the beginning when it was still possible that there would also be a lasting decrease of the aggregate demand etc.







You know, I did use a very simple model that you may completely master. As Tucker Carlson recently pointed out, the U.S. money supply grew 36% by some measures, between March 2020 and the last month. You know, it's just the relative increase of the amount of cash that is around. When the cash gets equally divided everywhere, which is a simple model of the restoration of the equilibrium, there will be 36% more cash corresponding to anything. So prices, salaries etc. will be 36% higher.







This can't occur instantly, or within a year, but I think that those 36% are the following: they are the lower bound on the overall inflation that would have to materialize after some time (i.e. that is already in the pipeline) if the monetary conditions (interest rates and/or QE) remained as loose as they were in March 2020. Without a counter-action, the inflation would keep on accelerating (it will for a while, anyway), and the minimum relative increase of the prices of an inflation basket would be those 36%! If the conditions remained loose, the actual "total or integrated inflation" would be much higher than 36% in a few years because people would be getting used to the higher, and perhaps accelerating, inflation rates.



I think that the qualitative outcome has been clear to Summers, like it was clear to me, already in Spring 2020. The truly hysterical reaction to the virus was guaranteed to end. At that moment, the market would gradually notice that the lowering of the interest rates was really counterproductive. A recovery was guaranteed and during the recovery, it would already be clear that the "crisis" was actually a drop in supply, not in demand, combined with the generous donation of the money to everyone, so the right reaction should have really been the opposite! The interest rates should have increased with the first billions of dollars in the helicopter money that were poured to the economies. Of course, it was politically unrealistic and I was sure that the central banks would initially lower the rates and governments would pour the billions and then trillions.



But the consequences are obvious. It was claimed that people and businesses were just compensated for the restrictions. In some cases, it wasn't enough to cover the government-caused losses (and shutdowns of businesses). But in most others, it was actually more than enough. The governments got used to being more generous than needed, so lots of people got more cash than they expected or than they deserved! The psychological feeling of material well-being is much better now than it was before Covid. And they can just spend the money; or use the excessive cash for investments which is a good idea because the value of the cash is guaranteed to drop.



OK, I think that Summers has understood these basic qualitative facts, like the fact that it was supply that dropped and the demand that increased by the generous packages, and therefore the inflation would follow, and therefore it was a good idea to invest in March 2020, as I told you at that time and I hope that many of my readers have earned billions (and don't send me a penny via PayPal). In my opinion, Summers isn't just an excellent theorist in economics, he is also a practical man, so he probably increased his exposure to investments during the deep Covid era, and recommended the same to his relatives or friends. Am I wrong, Larry?



As the Bloomberg discussion indicates, Summers found himself disagreeing with Paul Krugman, whom he knows extremely well not only because they co-authored numerous papers. Krugman was one of the people who were denying (and are still denying) the persistent inflation that was coming and that will continue for quite some time. As I repeatedly said (in the real life; in blog posts; and comments under them), the arguments concluding that "the inflation was transitory because it's just some technical glitches in transportation etc." were always fundamentally wrong and are still wrong.



These claims totally conflate two different variables: the overall growth of prices i.e. the actual inflation rate; with the change of the relative prices (price ratios) i.e. the growth of some prices and the decrease of some other prices. The really elementary point that these (often very famous) economics crackpots misunderstand is that the shortage of some component or commodity means that the price of it goes up; but the prices of the other things go down if the inflation conditions remain constant! The price of the basket remains constant. Well, the previous sentences are really tautologies because the unchanged inflation means that if some prices go up (or go up more quickly), others must go down (or must go up less quickly).



If the price changes could be blamed on particular glitches in the supply chain or transportation, it would be unavoidable for most other prices to go down so that the inflation wouldn't be affected! Why is it so? It's simple. Imagine that you create products ABC such that you need components and commodities A,B,C to be inserted. Now, A isn't delivered (chips?) so the production of ABC slows down. Many producers badly need A which is why the price of A goes up. But the funny thing that the crackpots overlook is that the price of B,C goes down simply because they're not needed. Relatively to A, too much of B,C is being delivered, the supply exceeds the demand, and therefore their prices go down! Almost equivalently, or perhaps on top of that, the buyer who paid more for A has less cash left for B,C which is why he is only willing to pay less for B,C. In average, the price of the inflation basket remains the same.



I am saying a very trivial thing that these crackpots, often celebrated crackpots, just don't get. The inflation is always the growth of the whole basket i.e. some weighted average of the price increases; while the isolated shortages only affect independent or orthogonal variables, the relative prices (or price ratios).

Milton Friedman famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”